Hopefully no one is using a large team to build a small product. If so, yeah, don't do that. But you're going to get into different problems building large products with small teams.
Ultimately there's no silver bullet, the best you can do is maintain awareness of the tradeoffs, identify and deal with problems as they arise, and otherwise do the best you can to maximize the likelihood of success and minimize failure.
Sometimes people feel like they've found a silver bullet just by identifying the problems, in which the silver bullet is "well just don't do that then". In contrast, I feel like everything that's nontrivial in life consists of choosing from a set of compromises and tradeoffs. There's a natural tendency to feel the pain of the compromises and assume that if only we weren't making those compromises, everything would be great, without taking into account the tradeoffs and compromises that alternate approaches would create.
reply
A 'small team' making an MVP, and then moving on incrementally from there, adding more people to do peripheral features as the project progress might seem like a good way to overcome some inherent 'monolithic' risks - as well as keep costs down at the start.
It takes an open mind from management to grasp that building complex software is not like building a really big building. You just can't predict outcomes, so, you have to build a good team that can forge a path, and have some 'kill-it-don't-kill-it' guidelines, and expect that many will fail.
I may be suffering from a bout of biased sampling but it certainly seems that the problem of actually defining a product is getting substantially worse these last few years and in the absence of real product strategies there is instead a proliferation of cargo cult product thinking.
https://en.m.wikipedia.org/wiki/The_Mythical_Man-Month
Projects that require large teams are larger, and thus more complicated and difficult. More difficult projects fail more often.
Artificially shrinking the size of the team without reducing the scope and complexity of the project will rarely improve its chances (unless the team size was only an effect of beaurocracy, and you manage to only kick off the people who aren't contributing).
If you want to get more done, figure out how to shrink the size of your team. The quality will go up, too, since ownership is more keenly felt the fewer ways you slice it.
But the reality is that big teams have problems independently of the capacity of the companies to attract talent. So I don't think that "average ability" is the source of the problem.
As someone else posted, The Mythical Man Month is a good read on this area. And communication overhead is an unsolvable problem as the people involved intro a project grows.
Because, yes, that's completely expected. But our perception is biased so it may not be true.
Having a product manager is key, even for internal products. You don't even have to call them a product manager. That person can be a senior engineer who knows what the system has to do to be useful in the company's ecosystem. Someone has to have the final say when there are decisions to be made about the direction/execution of development and feature choices.
Also, there must be a manager above the "product manager" who has the guts to kill the project or remove a poorly performing product manager. This seems to be a big factor in most of the projects I've seen go south.
He doesn't seem to touch on the fact that many times large teams exist because a project is large and complex, which makes it easier for projects to fail.
Hopefully no one is using a large team to build a small product. If so, yeah, don't do that. But you're going to get into different problems building large products with small teams.
Ultimately there's no silver bullet, the best you can do is maintain awareness of the tradeoffs, identify and deal with problems as they arise, and otherwise do the best you can to maximize the likelihood of success and minimize failure.
Sometimes people feel like they've found a silver bullet just by identifying the problems, in which the silver bullet is "well just don't do that then". In contrast, I feel like everything that's nontrivial in life consists of choosing from a set of compromises and tradeoffs. There's a natural tendency to feel the pain of the compromises and assume that if only we weren't making those compromises, everything would be great, without taking into account the tradeoffs and compromises that alternate approaches would create.
reply