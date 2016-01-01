reply
Silicon valley would be better served (and better serve others) when they stop giving hand service to the same schools they they went to and the people who think and act exactly like them.
And I have to ask: If the Ivies/MIT/Stanford aren't the only schools that matter, why call them out in a post that's distinct from the winter tour post?
Top schools scrape off a tiny cohort of the wealthiest and best college-prepped among the smartest. The other 97% of the smartest are, well, not at top schools.
Sure, but you're arguing against a straw man.
It's simply objectively true that students at elite are on average much smarter than students at other schools, and more ambitious. They're much more likely to have a viable YC application.
In fact, students who get into elite schools but don't attend them still far out-perform students who never got into one.
P(smart | elite school) != P(elite school | smart)
[0] Apparently they did in their Winter Tour last year, my mistake.
http://grad-schools.usnews.rankingsandreviews.com/best-gradu...
Except they do not lower the admissions requirements for poor kid that attended sub-par secondary schools. These are the exact kids that would be excluded admissions (in most cases) because third rate secondary school prep does not compare to the prep a student obtains at Phillips Exeter Academy.
