> How do products trend? What causes a product to trend?
Products are ranked based on the number of users who have recommended the product in the past month (we’re using a rolling 30 days).
Ok so this isn't trending, it's popularity. Typically you want to normalize such that items with evergreen popularity get sifted out and you're left with items growing popularity.
A marginally better approach might be to look at % of like growth month over month, with some floor of likes so that going from 1 to 100 likes doesn't dominate. This isn't perfect but it should kick google drive, Dropbox, and git out of the list.
That said, I think the overall problem of productivity/business software discovery is one that will grow in the coming years as we see a shift away from traditional enterprise dev and sales and towards a more consumer-like model. And Siftery is smart to try to build buyer trust and own the buyer side of the equation. We may well see a lead gen industry emerge in b2b software that looks a lot like the lead gen industry for consumer products like, say credit cards.
