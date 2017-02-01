Hacker News new | comments | show | ask | jobs | submit login
GitLab’s Secret to Managing Employees in 160 Locations: Write Everything Down (ycombinator.com)
46 points by craigcannon 1 hour ago | hide | past | web | 17 comments | favorite





After the mess up, I don't really like seeing these posts about Gitlab. Maybe this is their problem after all.

Scale is freaking hard. It is absurd to say they figured out the secret after a 7 layer failure on disaster recovery, even more so when one of the main reasons for source control is to have disaster recovery and the ability to rebuild old source.

Yes, seems a little tone-deaf to publish a puff piece about GitLab at the moment.

Agreed. It seems that HN did delay this a bit, but they probably should've given it at least a few more weeks.

"This" being remote work?

Also, I'm a little surprised by the anti-GitLab sentiment on this thread. I thought the consensus was that they had bad luck but didn't do anything particularly more wrong than anyone else? (I may have missed some more analysis of the cause of the failure.)

It may be due to downtime earlier today (this being only days after the data loss). Things don't seem to be going well for GitLab right now.

I think the problem has more to do with their recruiting. To be a successful distributed company, you need a disciplined and highly experienced workforce (note that this does not mean a highly educated workforce, which may actually be a contraindication).

GitLab offers a middling base salary for a role and applies modifiers for experience and city-based cost-of-living (both of which may modify the base downward; my CoL adjustment is -40%, and I live in the United States!). They explicitly state on their hiring page that they prefer people from cheaper areas. [0] [1]

On top of that, just from their headcount, it sounds like they have way too many people. 160 for a technical company like this is hard to manage when the employees are local; it's even harder to manage when employees are remote. Again, for remote work, you need mature, highly-skilled staff with a strong history of successful self-direction. You're not going to get that when you're chopping their salaries in half based on their location. Bad local wages is a major reason to work remotely in the first place.

[0] https://about.gitlab.com/jobs/developer/ ; use the calculator at the bottom of the page

[1] https://about.gitlab.com/handbook/people-operations/global-c... ; gems include "you are required to notify us when you move and we may adjust your compensation up or down" and "[a]ll things being equal we will hire people in lower cost markets vs. higher cost markets."

>> 2:41 – GitLab values boring solutions: our product should be exceptional

Exceptional products have exceptional UX. Gitlab IMHO has the worst UX of all git based products out there, I much rather take BitBucket over Gitlab. I tried using Gitlab, but no, I would much rather pay the 7$ to GH for my private repos.

I sincerely hope they make an exceptional product. And 'should' better be 'must'!

This is pretty subjective obviously.

I think the GitLab interface is pretty good, especially compared to GitHubs. I can't speak for BitBucket since I've only used it once, but I do remember having a hard time finding my way around it.

I'm curious what you dislike about the UX. Personally I like the "feel" of the website generally (though it's not as polished as GitHub) and just find it to be slow, which I think they're working on improving.

> Write Everything Down

Then rm -rf the paper....

https://www.theregister.co.uk/2017/02/01/gitlab_data_loss/

Not really germane to the topic. This type of op fuck-up happens everywhere. It's hard to build solid process, particularly in growth phases.

Unless there are 2x a year restore tests, I personally assume a 60% backup fail rate.

"It's hard to build solid process, particularly in growth phases." Hard is an understatement, it is insanely difficult.

However, the interview seems to suggest that "write everything down" is the way to solve this problem and was what allowed for all their growth and success. So the solid process they have build is to write everything down, which they obviously didn't do or they wouldn't have had a 7 layer disaster recovery failure.

The only reason they are still in existence is due to a chance backup they took for a tangential reason. From the sounds of it, their solution is held together with bubble gum, some tape and lots of hand waving. Being in 160 different locations probably doesn't help much either.

Obviously what they say and what they do are two different things based on the recent events.

Obviously, Gitlab don't have the secret for best uptime.

And don't store it on gitlab.

