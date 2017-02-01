reply
Also, I'm a little surprised by the anti-GitLab sentiment on this thread. I thought the consensus was that they had bad luck but didn't do anything particularly more wrong than anyone else? (I may have missed some more analysis of the cause of the failure.)
GitLab offers a middling base salary for a role and applies modifiers for experience and city-based cost-of-living (both of which may modify the base downward; my CoL adjustment is -40%, and I live in the United States!). They explicitly state on their hiring page that they prefer people from cheaper areas. [0] [1]
On top of that, just from their headcount, it sounds like they have way too many people. 160 for a technical company like this is hard to manage when the employees are local; it's even harder to manage when employees are remote. Again, for remote work, you need mature, highly-skilled staff with a strong history of successful self-direction. You're not going to get that when you're chopping their salaries in half based on their location. Bad local wages is a major reason to work remotely in the first place.
[0] https://about.gitlab.com/jobs/developer/ ; use the calculator at the bottom of the page
[1] https://about.gitlab.com/handbook/people-operations/global-c... ; gems include "you are required to notify us when you move and we may adjust your compensation up or down" and "[a]ll things being equal we will hire people in lower cost markets vs. higher cost markets."
Exceptional products have exceptional UX. Gitlab IMHO has the worst UX of all git based products out there, I much rather take BitBucket over Gitlab. I tried using Gitlab, but no, I would much rather pay the 7$ to GH for my private repos.
I sincerely hope they make an exceptional product. And 'should' better be 'must'!
I think the GitLab interface is pretty good, especially compared to GitHubs. I can't speak for BitBucket since I've only used it once, but I do remember having a hard time finding my way around it.
Then rm -rf the paper....
https://www.theregister.co.uk/2017/02/01/gitlab_data_loss/
Unless there are 2x a year restore tests, I personally assume a 60% backup fail rate.
However, the interview seems to suggest that "write everything down" is the way to solve this problem and was what allowed for all their growth and success. So the solid process they have build is to write everything down, which they obviously didn't do or they wouldn't have had a 7 layer disaster recovery failure.
reply