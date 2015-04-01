reply
I've had it, and it's very convincing. I'm not an expert by any means, but I doubt I would be able to tell it apart from truly aged whiskey.
Disclaimer: I've purchased some of their Navy Strength rum, and it was incredible. Aging liquor may become a thing of the past.
The technique reported in the NPR article uses ultrasound, apparently at ordinary pressure. The original journal article (pdf) is open sourced at [2].
[1] https://www.thrillist.com/drink/nation/the-pressure-aged-cle...
[2] http://www.sciencedirect.com/science/article/pii/S1350417716...
reply