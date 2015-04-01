Hacker News new | comments | show | ask | jobs | submit login
Ultrasound Ages Liquor Two Years in Just Three Days (pbs.org)
44 points by john_mack 1 hour ago | 8 comments





If this had been a conclusion reached as a result of careful analysis, then I'd be interested. Relying on people to taste-test a difference is just a broadly pointless exercise I think, and doesn't really prove the conclusion the headline is selling.

Relativity Whiskey is doing a similar thing (not the same process, just speed-aging): https://www.relativity-whiskey.com

I've had it, and it's very convincing. I'm not an expert by any means, but I doubt I would be able to tell it apart from truly aged whiskey.

This reminds me of some of the goofy aging snake-oil techniques that audiophile-type guitarists try on their guitars. Putting them in vibrating jigs and stuff. That said, if there's a way to significantly tighten / age / enhance the density or resonance of wood using some kind of technique, that's pretty awesome. Then drink aged liquor before playing on aged guitar. Win-win.

I wonder if thats part of the process that is used in the Lost Spirits Distillery uses: https://www.wired.com/2015/04/lost-spirits/

Disclaimer: I've purchased some of their Navy Strength rum, and it was incredible. Aging liquor may become a thing of the past.

Not sure if the tech is the same but Cleveland Whiskey does something similar and is already on the market. Disclaimer: I invested through YC company Wefunder.

This looks different from Cleveland Whiskey. Cleveland accelerates aging by use of high pressure [1].

The technique reported in the NPR article uses ultrasound, apparently at ordinary pressure. The original journal article (pdf) is open sourced at [2].

[1] https://www.thrillist.com/drink/nation/the-pressure-aged-cle...

[2] http://www.sciencedirect.com/science/article/pii/S1350417716...

How has the experience on Wefunder been?

I'm a big fan. Have invested in over 100 companies through FundersClub/Wefunder/Angel.co over the last 4 yrs. Most of them YC companies. Startup investing is a long game, don't really expect meaningful returns until the 7 to 10 yr timeframe. Have backed off a bit recently with a need for more liquidity (kids entering college in the next few years).

reply




