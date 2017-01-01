Hacker News new | comments | show | ask | jobs | submit login
H.R.482 - Local Zoning Decisions Protection Act of 2017 (congress.gov)
House and Senate bills (H.R.482 and S.103) have been introduced to ban further federal funding or use of Geographic Information Systems (GIS) that disseminate data on racial discrimination in housing and other community issues.

The government created visualization site https://egis.hud.gov/affht/# specifically would be banned for further support, maintenance or use by members of the federal government.

Fortunately the raw data is still available for download.

To me, government-ordered public-interest website teardowns sound a lot like a 21st century version of book-burning.

Bill sponsors include Marco Rubio and Mike Lee in the Senate

Geographic scientists have taken notice http://news.aag.org/2017/01/creating-and-preserving-actionab...

Do you know where I can download the raw data? I'd like to keep a copy of it.

https://www.hudexchange.info/resource/4868/affh-raw-data/

A lot of it is just plain census data, with some additional housing details filled in! Adding maps makes it more accessible :)

Checked against where I live and it's surprisingly accurate, even on very micro level down to a couple streets.

Why would anyone want to remove public access to impartial facts? Hmm.

France has banned collecting data on race/ethnicity since 1978. Moreover, if you are of the mind that we are in a post-racism society (not that I subscribe to that by the way), then this sort of data to you merely reflects peoples' preferences and is only presented to sow disunity.

The only people who would ever subscribe to the notion that we're in a post-racism society are those who stand to benefit from that nonsense.

You assume everyone acts rationally all the time, every time. What you call "impartial data" somebody might make the argument that this data is promoting racial segregation.

By being able to track the racial makeup of every census tract you would be able to self-segregate.

If you follow this line of reasoning, then this action is a good one, since it promotes racial integration.

In other words, choose your side and then have at it! When there are no shared principles and values, then there are no shared actions.

one possibility: to promote alternative facts.

"on community racial disparities"

Would this not defund access to census data? As census data shows disparities in race?

My read is that they aren't (yet) proposing defunding the data, "just the maps" e.g. visualizations that make it accessible. Nothing (yet) stopping a public-interest project from hosting the same information on an open platform.

"design, build, maintain, utilize, or provide access to a Federal database of geospatial information"

From my perspective that says they cannot even create the data, let alone give anyone access to it.

The title of this article is not the same as the original, which is "H.R.482 - Local Zoning Decisions Protection Act of 2017" and concerns "The final rule of the Department of Housing and Urban Development entitled 'Affirmatively Furthering Fair Housing'".

The current title is click-bait.

Congressional bill titles are anti-click-bait. "Nothing to see here." This title says what the bill actually does.

How is the original title preferable?

No, it's a plain English description of what the bill actually does.

From https://news.ycombinator.com/newsguidelines.html

"Otherwise please use the original title, unless it is misleading or linkbait. "

The original title of a law is often misleading—either merely obfuscating key elements of the law's intent or actively misrepresenting the intent—though usually the exact opposite of clickbait (a misleading title of a law is designed to avoid, rather than encourage, people digging further for the details.)

This case seems very much to be in the obfuscating category, and the whole purpose of posting it seems to be the element of the intent that the title obfuscates.

Thanks for the guidance, I changed the title to comply. I'm looking forward to a bill that would dismantle support for federally maintaining climate data visualizations -- likely to be titled the "Climate Monitoring Protection Act of 2017" ;)

One could argue that the original title as misleading. As it does not say what the bill actually does. In this case a plain English description of the results seems reasonable.

Well, I don't see anything about race discrimination in the language, and it seems to be about whether zoning should be done on a local level rather than by the federal government.

The language in Sec 3 is specifically "database of geospatial information on community racial disparities or disparities in access to affordable housing". It is true that disparities may arise from either discrimination or other sources.

