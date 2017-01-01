The government created visualization site https://egis.hud.gov/affht/# specifically would be banned for further support, maintenance or use by members of the federal government.
Fortunately the raw data is still available for download.
To me, government-ordered public-interest website teardowns sound a lot like a 21st century version of book-burning.
Bill sponsors include Marco Rubio and Mike Lee in the Senate
Geographic scientists have taken notice
http://news.aag.org/2017/01/creating-and-preserving-actionab...
reply
A lot of it is just plain census data, with some additional housing details filled in! Adding maps makes it more accessible :)
By being able to track the racial makeup of every census tract you would be able to self-segregate.
If you follow this line of reasoning, then this action is a good one, since it promotes racial integration.
In other words, choose your side and then have at it!
When there are no shared principles and values, then there are no shared actions.
Would this not defund access to census data? As census data shows disparities in race?
From my perspective that says they cannot even create the data, let alone give anyone access to it.
The current title is click-bait.
How is the original title preferable?
"Otherwise please use the original title, unless it is misleading or linkbait. "
This case seems very much to be in the obfuscating category, and the whole purpose of posting it seems to be the element of the intent that the title obfuscates.
The government created visualization site https://egis.hud.gov/affht/# specifically would be banned for further support, maintenance or use by members of the federal government.
Fortunately the raw data is still available for download.
To me, government-ordered public-interest website teardowns sound a lot like a 21st century version of book-burning.
Bill sponsors include Marco Rubio and Mike Lee in the Senate
Geographic scientists have taken notice http://news.aag.org/2017/01/creating-and-preserving-actionab...
reply