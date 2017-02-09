I have a strong feeling that this has a lot to do with available human capital to build and sustain these services. It even took Rackspace years to have a "Cloud" offering and it was essentially Slicehost with blings.
Come to think of it, it is around $4 per user, per year. With the way the landscape is with everything shifting to (live) videos, it probably is not that much an expenditure. Especially given that Snap will have several times the users in next 5 years, so the cost will look even less. That, and inflation.
reply
Otherwise, you'd still have to buy new hardware under the Rackspace moniker.
First, the people funding Snap - the people providing the capital to buy Rackspace - would not look well upon them trying to buy Rackspace. They'd think it was a huge distraction. Snap has some capital now, but they require that for operations, so they'd have to go out and raise a new $4.3 billion for the deal (and they'd suffer a painful dilution because investors would balk).
Second, you can replicate the useful (to Snap) infrastructure of Rackspace, at a fraction of the cost of buying the business as it was valued based on a relatively high multiple.
From a management / ops perspective it's a nightmare to manage and imo adds more problems than it solves.
NB: I really hope Snap ends up doing some really cool stuff with VR/AR and makes my comment seems stupid in hindsight. Maybe if they could live-stream in full 360 VR the launch and landing of a space X rocket...
[1] http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20130301005429/en/Rese...
There is a lot you can do with it - if you have the computing power.
I don't get why people dismiss anything that isn't immediately pragmatic as useless. Snapchat is an addicting communication tool that motivates people to share and stay in touch. Isn't one of the core tenants of advancement as a species cooperation and affection? Isn't improving the quality of our personal relationships something worthwhile to pursue in its own?
Most people dismiss snapchat interactions as fleeting and shallow, but since when are close relationships built on 100% esoteric mind melds? Getting a giggle out of my girlfriend with a silly emoji can still strengthen our bond
So is MySpace, so is Facebook, so is twitter.
>Isn't one of the core tenants of advancement as a species cooperation and affection?
There isn't much evidence that tools to help you isolate yourself into echo chambers are advancements at all.
>Getting a giggle out of my girlfriend with a silly emoji can still strengthen our bond
Somehow couples were communicating before snapchat. How do you think people got by before they could send pictures of themselves with oversized tongues and dog ears?
Those were dark times indeed.
Some people even had to resort to using physical means of communication, namely paper and ink. To make matters worse, it left open the possibility that the receiver of your communique may not dispose of it properly. I've heard reports of people keeping such "private messages" around for 30, 40, sometimes 50+ years!
It's the same premise that has people shake their heads in outrage at sports team valuations. It's worldview bias, projecting onto other people what one's own values are.
If spacex is 100% successful, you get to send poop emojis to your friends on another planet.
As others point out, they are spending $600 million per year between Google and Amazon. Do they make more than $2 per user per year?
Facebook is at $7.16 per user in the most recent quarter (based on daily actives; it's $4.62 based on monthly actives), and Twitter is at around $2.23 per user based on monthly actives in the most recent quarter (I can't locate recent daily active numbers).
https://www.spectacles.com
For deals of this size, it might make sense for both Google and Amazon to put their margins quite low - as they know the alternative is that Snapchat just builds their own infra. For Google there could be also the PR factor involved.
Besides they aren't like Facebook where they will grow their hardware slowly as they ramp up, Snapchat is already incredibly popular. It would be a massive undertaking to move everything to the data center. The experts who are good at that kind of thing are all already gainfully employed.
This is completely untrue. They are committed to spending that money with at least Google (whatever they don't use in infra, they have to make up with a true up payment). I don't know the AWS terms, but they would have to be successful at a level that is completely unrealistic for this to be financially sound (considering their growth numbers show users have tapered off).
https://twitter.com/dannysullivan/status/827274299929026560
"Snap’s daily active user grown went from single digit to flat last year"
If user growth is flat, and you're not yet profitable, the only nob you can turn is more ads or making ads more expensive for ad buyers. Neither option will endear Snap with either party.
Yesterday for instance we finally got to the bottom of a slow page problem. The issue? Azure CDN was stalling up to 2 seconds at times. Creating a new CDN profile fixed it.
They're expensive, way more than GCP. It's slow - everything is just slow.
I know several companies that chose to pay GCP vs use free Azure credits because it's just "problematic".
And I say this as a fairly big supporter of MS overall, and I really really wanted to like Azure.
GCP just blows everything out of the water. Though it would be nice if they had a Aurora or Postgres RDS equivalent. Automatic DNS integration with GCE would be handy, too.
I have a strong feeling that this has a lot to do with available human capital to build and sustain these services. It even took Rackspace years to have a "Cloud" offering and it was essentially Slicehost with blings.
Come to think of it, it is around $4 per user, per year. With the way the landscape is with everything shifting to (live) videos, it probably is not that much an expenditure. Especially given that Snap will have several times the users in next 5 years, so the cost will look even less. That, and inflation.
reply