On one hand, having the government lay down a set of rules for the exchanges to follow could be seen as a stabilizing force.
On the other hand, it also, in my mind, increases the likely hood that if the government becomes unhappy with the exchanges that all the exchanges will be shutdown at once, which isn't great for bitcoin.
Big question I'd like answered.....
If I hold bitcoin, I'd do some very serious looking into what happens if most of china's exchanges and miners suddenly are brought off line for a couple of weeks.
