Did they confirm metastability? I guess confirmation of that isn't as easy as simply removing the pressure and seeing if it continues to shine and conduct electricity, or they'd have mentioned it.
As rocket fuel, how do you convert it back to molecular hydrogen to release all that energy? As simple as lighting it on fire in the presence of an oxidizer?
Is it liquid or solid? If liquid, how practical is it going to be in their suggested use in long-distance power transmission? You'd need some kind of flexible packaging that doesn't allow for voids to open up (because then you've lost conductivity) that also won't leak.
And if it's easy to light it on fire as rocket fuel, how can we prevent our long-distance electricity lines from turning into fiery conflagrations in hostile conditions? Could lightning strikes detonate them? Maybe that risk could be reduced with high conductivity coatings on their outer wrap, but that doesn't cover every eventuality.
I met a guy once who was in the business of providing valves for liquid hydrogen handling, he said it was very tricky to handle the stuff safely. Stringing it all over the countryside in a form that packs more than a 3x energy punch of its conventional liquid form could be interesting.
