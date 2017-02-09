Hacker News new | comments | show | ask | jobs | submit login
Twitter Shares Drop as Pace of Growth Slows (bloomberg.com)
13 points by kpeel 24 minutes ago





"The whole world is watching Twitter. While we may not be currently meeting everyone’s growth expectations, there is one thing that continues to grow and outpace our peers: Twitter’s influence and impact."

https://medium.com/@jack/twitter-q416-earnings-call-4574b01e...

I honestly don't see how they are growing in influence and impact. I'd say that if it weren't for POTUS tweets, most people wouldn't even notice any change on Twitter's impact.

Beyond POTUS, I've noticed a definite uptick in usage almost solely from politics. Lots more politicians engaging in this, and people realising they can talk politics through this medium.

I don't know how you take advantage of that to pay your bazillion engineers though

On the flip slide, politicians have been using Facebook increasingly (especially Facebook Live) for the same reasons, which isn't good for Twitter.

Uses medium.com instead of a tweet storm...

speaks volumes about their hubris

Twitter's tendency to ban and censor is either part of the problem or a sign of desperation. Either way, not good.

But isn't Twitter's unwillingness to ban unless in instances of overwhelming PR part of the problem? (i.e. the harassment issue that has legitimately driven away users)

> It also lost both its chief operating officer and chief technology officer, increasing the load on Dorsey, whose time is divided because of his other job -- as CEO of Square Inc.

I find it interesting that the CEO of Twitter has two jobs. It's really in line with our future of a "sharing economy" where one job isn't enough to survive. It'd be funnier if it was Travis Kalanick (Uber CEO) but this is pretty good too.

Now joking aside, why the heck do investors allow the CEO to have a second job? If I were an investor at either of those companies I'd be pretty pissed off. Unless there's some magical synergy that can be had between them (and for the record I don't think there is), this is bad news on both ends.

http://www.recode.net/2016/8/11/12417064/twitter-stock-owner...

>Add on the fact that much of the board is new, with little financial stake in the company. It’s possible they are loyal to CEO Jack Dorsey, who essentially appointed them, and don’t have the financial incentive to push change the way older, more frustrated investors might.

What are people's opinions on the most optimistic case for Twitter (the business)?

They get acquired by the Executive Branch of the US Government and relabeled "The Voice of Freedom"? :-)

Haha wow. This is already the worst of all possible dimensions but that would be rich

Obviously (I hope) my comment was intended as humorous but given that Twitter now appears to be an integral part of the political landscape I could imagine a scenario where it was bailed out as simply being too important (rather than too big) to fail.

I wonder if there would then be a "revenue" model in charging other governments to use it?

I think it's difficult to say; my guess is endless layoffs and a slow gradual slide into irrelevancy like Yahoo! - no-one is really interested who is young at arguing with strangers online.

Do we know of any companies in tech (apart from Apple) who got big, stopped growing and managed to turn it around? Will it be an amazing purchase that saves them (like Apple did)?

Yeah! But...how hard is it to cut it down to real bare-bones staff and still somehow manage to have $120M in revenue and way less costs? Or is it mostly server and processing costs from how real-time their platform is?

