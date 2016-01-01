Hacker News
TicketBleed (CVE-2016-9244) (F5 BIG-IP)
ticketbleed.com
by
0x0
2 hours ago
past
web
1 comment
problems
2 minutes ago
Maybe I'm just a cynic, but do we really need cute exploit names for something that only affects a quite small number of companies as they must be using an F5 BIG-IP device?
