Hacker News new | comments | show | ask | jobs | submit login
Arch Linux pulls the plug on 32-bit (pcworld.com)
23 points by kxait 1 hour ago | hide | past | web | 12 comments | favorite





It is one of the reasons that makes me love Arch: developers are pragmatic. They were always in the early birds for taking decision about the future, like switching to Python3 as default interpreter system-wide, embracing the change to systemd, and now this.

The rolling release aspect imposes to stay as close as possible to upstream versions because upstream does not wait on Arch to update their dependencies to newer libraries versions. This, plus the fact that Arch tries to stay as close as possible to vanilla upstream packages (i.e. less changes as possible), force them to be pragmatic about their choices. They prefer to embrace a change directly when it is happening, encouraging at the same time to contribute upstream for helping them make the transition, instead of trying to maintain a legacy compatibility that can only get worse with the time.

For me the picture is simple here: Arch is mostly used/oriented towards personal computers of power users, and most - if not all - of them are on 64 bit for years now. Instead of wasting efforts to maintain 32 bits compatibility, they prefer to drop it. Side effect will be that people will be encouraged to get a modern computer if not already.

reply


The original news on Archlinux.org: https://www.archlinux.org/news/phasing-out-i686-support/

reply


Will be interesting if a part of the community "forks" arch like they did for 16bit back then. However lowarch is apparently also dead by now: http://www.lowarch.org/

I still have that installed on a i386 machine, but not booted since years.

reply


> I still have that installed on a i386 machine, but not booted since years.

Did it even work usefully? While Linux itself retains backwards compatible drivers for a long time, X.org and others aren't quite as diligent.

E.g., five years ago I could not run any up to date distribution on Pentium 4 era notebooks with anything more than unaccelerated VESA framebuffers, because there were no compatible drivers for their integrated graphics card any more. (At the same time, we still had Pentium 4 servers in production use!)

reply


One thing that concerns me is packaging desktop virtual machine images for easy reproducibility.

We realized that some users do not (or cannot, due to security policies) turn on VT-x/AMD-V in their machines, and therefore Virtualbox and VMWare Player cannot run 64-bit guests.

So we had to make 32-bit virtual machine images for them. If popular distros stop supporting 32-bit, we will have a harder time packaging such images, since we'll have to use a different distro for them, with different package names, settings, etc.

reply


This just means that you'll need to charge your customers more for supporting such obscure configurations.

reply


Other tech folk have always talked about 32 bit support as a necessary evil since smaller types mean less memory.

The complexity of managing a secondary 32 bit environment has been worse than the memory usage of 64 bit apps for a very, very long time.

reply


That need has been met by the x32 ABI for some time now, it combines some of the best parts of the x86_64 arch with the lower memory consumption of 32bit (still limited to 4gb max memory though)

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/X32_ABI

reply


If people want 32 bit pointers on 64 bit hardware they should pick the x32 ABI instead

reply


they did not mention anything about Arch on 32-bit ARM. Still plenty of devices in the wild

reply


The ARM ports have never been "official" ports of Arch Linux. This announcement is about dropping one of the official ports, the 32-bit-only version.

reply


Arch Linux ARM is a separate project to Arch Linux.

reply




Guidelines | FAQ | Support | API | Security | Lists | Bookmarklet | DMCA | Apply to YC | Contact

Search: