The rolling release aspect imposes to stay as close as possible to upstream versions because upstream does not wait on Arch to update their dependencies to newer libraries versions. This, plus the fact that Arch tries to stay as close as possible to vanilla upstream packages (i.e. less changes as possible), force them to be pragmatic about their choices. They prefer to embrace a change directly when it is happening, encouraging at the same time to contribute upstream for helping them make the transition, instead of trying to maintain a legacy compatibility that can only get worse with the time.
For me the picture is simple here: Arch is mostly used/oriented towards personal computers of power users, and most - if not all - of them are on 64 bit for years now. Instead of wasting efforts to maintain 32 bits compatibility, they prefer to drop it. Side effect will be that people will be encouraged to get a modern computer if not already.
I still have that installed on a i386 machine, but not booted since years.
Did it even work usefully? While Linux itself retains backwards compatible drivers for a long time, X.org and others aren't quite as diligent.
E.g., five years ago I could not run any up to date distribution on Pentium 4 era notebooks with anything more than unaccelerated VESA framebuffers, because there were no compatible drivers for their integrated graphics card any more. (At the same time, we still had Pentium 4 servers in production use!)
We realized that some users do not (or cannot, due to security policies) turn on VT-x/AMD-V in their machines, and therefore Virtualbox and VMWare Player cannot run 64-bit guests.
So we had to make 32-bit virtual machine images for them. If popular distros stop supporting 32-bit, we will have a harder time packaging such images, since we'll have to use a different distro for them, with different package names, settings, etc.
The complexity of managing a secondary 32 bit environment has been worse than the memory usage of 64 bit apps for a very, very long time.
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/X32_ABI
