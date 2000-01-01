When vi was originally designed the most popular keyboard was ADM-3A and later IBM XT https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/IBM_PC_keyboard#/media/File:IB... The layout of this keyboard has Control on the place where modern keyboards have a CapsLock key. Naturally that's why vi and vim was meant to use CTRL-[ to exit to the normal mode.
25 years later Apple introduced ToughBar and made ESC key virtual. As result remapped CapsLock-[ make sense again ;)
edit: Add ADM-3A keyboard
Probably not, since the IBM XT was five years in the future.
The canonical vi keyboard is the ADM-3A. http://terminals-wiki.org/wiki/index.php/File:Lear_Siegler_A... Escape is almost as accessible as Control.
The ADM-3A also explains why shells use ‘~’ to represent the home directory.
RUB. When the RUB (rubout) key is typed while holding down the SHIFT key, a non-displayable rubout code (ASCII DEL) is transmitted to the computer. The cursor is not advanced and the character code stored in display memory is not overwritten. RUB is normally used to tell the computer that a previous character should be deleted.
HERE IS. If the Answer Back option is installed, typing this key transmits an identification message (stored in a special ADM-3A memory) that identifies the terminal and alerts the host computer that a message is to follow. If no Answer Back option is installed, the key has no function.
[0] http://www.classiccmp.org/dunfield/altair/d/adm3a.pdf
I read about that neat productivity boost that also reduces the strain on your left hand a lot in a blogpost which "sold" this idea as "this is how VIM was intended to work" and I really love it. Useful even for normal terminal combos like Ctrl+C.
Only downside is, once you get used to it, you just can't go back ;-)
He said something that I always found interesting. He was talking about how in a decade or so we would probably be using software and tools that would be unrecognizable to us at that moment, but after a pause he added: "but we'll still be writing code with vi." :)
• http://vim.spf13.com this distribution is remarkable! Extremely well documented vimrc file is a great source of knowlege by itself https://github.com/spf13/spf13-vim/blob/3.0/.vimrc
• https://github.com/carlhuda/janus
Also, it worth to mention
http://spacemacs.org
and
https://neovim.io
It's better to start from something that already solves code editing problems and then customize it or even rewrite rc from scratch.
> I have found that the greatest boost to my Vim productivity is learning all about the vi and ex foundation of Vim. My Vim knowledge applies 100% to any default Vim installation on a modern distro, and my vimrc contains mostly trivial tweaks. [...]
> I specifically don't have mappings that involve the leader key, and I don't use the Ctrl-P plugin or a package manager or anything like that
https://news.ycombinator.com/item?id=9646255
I know many suggest learning vim from the ground up, but I'd say there's benefit to learning from the top down as well. Stripping spf13 down to the bits I'm interested in was an incredible learning experience.
For servers I still roll with pretty minimal configurations, but for local dev quite happy with an spf13 based .vimrc
https://github.com/neovim/neovim/issues/2676
I'd say the most advanced stuff I do is gqap, and performing substitutions via regex, either with a range or in visual mode.
I'd appreciate suggestions as to the best path to take, to move to a more advanced level of Vim 8.
(Note I mention Vim 8 explicitly. Also, if extending my existing vimrc becomes a thing to do, I'd want to do it myself, learning what each not does!)
"Since Bram is back to a paid job the money will now (after March 2006) be used to help children in Uganda. This is the charity recommended by Vim's author. The money is used for a children centre in the south of Uganda, where AIDS has caused many victims. But at the same time donations increase Bram's motivation to keep working on Vim! "
^ no disrespect to emacs though, it is also a great and venerable program!
I think we're in an age where distribution of software is so wide that the market leaders, especially if they're Open Source, last for decades.
