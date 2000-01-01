Hacker News new | comments | show | ask | jobs | submit login
Vim's 25th anniversary and the release of Vim 8 (lwn.net)
Fun fact about vim:

When vi was originally designed the most popular keyboard was ADM-3A and later IBM XT https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/IBM_PC_keyboard#/media/File:IB... The layout of this keyboard has Control on the place where modern keyboards have a CapsLock key. Naturally that's why vi and vim was meant to use CTRL-[ to exit to the normal mode.

25 years later Apple introduced ToughBar and made ESC key virtual. As result remapped CapsLock-[ make sense again ;)

edit: Add ADM-3A keyboard

> when vi was originally produced most popular keyboard was IBM XT.

Probably not, since the IBM XT was five years in the future.

The canonical vi keyboard is the ADM-3A. http://terminals-wiki.org/wiki/index.php/File:Lear_Siegler_A... Escape is almost as accessible as Control.

The ADM-3A also explains why shells use ‘~’ to represent the home directory.

I was curious about some keys I hadn't seen before, so for anyone curious, here's the purpose of the "rub" and "here is" keys (from the ADM-3A operators manual[0] page 3-7 and 3-8):

RUB. When the RUB (rubout) key is typed while holding down the SHIFT key, a non-displayable rubout code (ASCII DEL) is transmitted to the computer. The cursor is not advanced and the character code stored in display memory is not overwritten. RUB is normally used to tell the computer that a previous character should be deleted.

HERE IS. If the Answer Back option is installed, typing this key transmits an identification message (stored in a special ADM-3A memory) that identifies the terminal and alerts the host computer that a message is to follow. If no Answer Back option is installed, the key has no function.

[0] http://www.classiccmp.org/dunfield/altair/d/adm3a.pdf

You're right, thanks for your correction. My main point was a location of the Control key. I guess with IBM XT keyboard CTRL-[ become a most reasonable option https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/IBM_PC_keyboard#/media/File:IB...

Actually I have remapped Caps-Lock to ESC and when pressed longer than a few ms to Ctrl system wide for years, with the Karabiner app.

I read about that neat productivity boost that also reduces the strain on your left hand a lot in a blogpost which "sold" this idea as "this is how VIM was intended to work" and I really love it. Useful even for normal terminal combos like Ctrl+C.

Only downside is, once you get used to it, you just can't go back ;-)

Why not use "jk" or "jj"?

In the early 2000s, I was at a friend's place with John "maddog" Hall, who was talking to a group of us about the future of software and the promises of quantum computing.

He said something that I always found interesting. He was talking about how in a decade or so we would probably be using software and tools that would be unrecognizable to us at that moment, but after a pause he added: "but we'll still be writing code with vi." :)

Vim is great, but hard out of box. That's why I'd like to mention couple community distributions to make it even better:

http://vim.spf13.com this distribution is remarkable! Extremely well documented vimrc file is a great source of knowlege by itself https://github.com/spf13/spf13-vim/blob/3.0/.vimrc

https://github.com/carlhuda/janus

Also, it worth to mention

http://spacemacs.org

and

https://neovim.io

I understand why someone would want to start with a prefilled vimrc, but I really can't stress enough how useful writing your own vimrc is. I started with bits and pieces from everywhere on the internet, but one day, I sat down and wrote my own vimrc. I realized I didn't even know 1/2^32th of the things that were possible with vim!

That's very true. On other hand based on my experience from San Francisco Vim meetup many beginners give up because of a steep vim learning curve at the beginning.

It's better to start from something that already solves code editing problems and then customize it or even rewrite rc from scratch.

For an alternative take:

> I have found that the greatest boost to my Vim productivity is learning all about the vi and ex foundation of Vim. My Vim knowledge applies 100% to any default Vim installation on a modern distro, and my vimrc contains mostly trivial tweaks. [...]

> I specifically don't have mappings that involve the leader key, and I don't use the Ctrl-P plugin or a package manager or anything like that

https://news.ycombinator.com/item?id=9646255

After using vim for many years with a basic .vimrc, I pulled in spf13, and wow, how little I knew!

I know many suggest learning vim from the ground up, but I'd say there's benefit to learning from the top down as well. Stripping spf13 down to the bits I'm interested in was an incredible learning experience.

For servers I still roll with pretty minimal configurations, but for local dev quite happy with an spf13 based .vimrc

neovim also has interesting discussion on default settings

https://github.com/neovim/neovim/issues/2676

I highly, highly recommend people write their own vimrc from the ground up and add plugins as necessary.

I use Vim 8 (via MacVim) every day, but I'm definitely not at an advanced level!

I'd say the most advanced stuff I do is gqap, and performing substitutions via regex, either with a range or in visual mode.

I'd appreciate suggestions as to the best path to take, to move to a more advanced level of Vim 8. (Note I mention Vim 8 explicitly. Also, if extending my existing vimrc becomes a thing to do, I'd want to do it myself, learning what each not does!)

I just wonder whether in 2042 we'll read about 50th anniversary of this masterpiece!

The original vi will hit that milestone in 2026.

I hope we will

I hope so too! Don't forget: http://www.vim.org/sponsor/

"Since Bram is back to a paid job the money will now (after March 2006) be used to help children in Uganda. This is the charity recommended by Vim's author. The money is used for a children centre in the south of Uganda, where AIDS has caused many victims. But at the same time donations increase Bram's motivation to keep working on Vim! "

I hope I will.

Congratulations Bram! 22 years ago I installed my first GNU/Linux distro and tried both emacs^ and Vim. I ended up liking Vim better and I've been using it ever since.

^ no disrespect to emacs though, it is also a great and venerable program!

Best place to start vim journey http://vimcasts.org/episodes/page/7/

Ranked list of vim plugins http://vimawesome.com

I wonder if we'll see software this timeless ever again.

Well, Visual Studio (via Visual C++) was launched 24 years ago, Photoshop is 26 years old, Word is 33 years old, Excel is 31 years old, Outlook is 23 years old, Total Commander is 23 years old, Eclipse and IntelliJ are 15 years old, etc.

I think we're in an age where distribution of software is so wide that the market leaders, especially if they're Open Source, last for decades.

