reply
Either way, went self hosted recently so now I only worry about my server haha.
Isn't this exactly what CI is supposed to prevent?
Not blaming Gitlab for bad practices or anything, i'm just curious.
On the contrary, the backup snafu was caused by a series of bad practices. If that's how backups are handled I wouldn't be surprised if the rest of the testing infrastructure has issues as well. Heck, I'd be surprised if it didn't!
Particularly because a solid testing infrastructure works in tandem with your backup processes by restoring recent backups.
Nothing tests new code better than running it on a production restore and nothing validates backups better than using them on a regular basis for testing.
For example, your staging environment servers should be connecting to a different database with a different password. If the password's right in the staging config but wrong (or missing) in the production config, things that work in staging can fail in production.
CI is only a facilitator, if their test coverage or quality isn't as good as it could be it won't make much difference. Also if it's due to load not sure how much loading testing they would do as part of CI. Having CI and writing automated tests is something everyone seems to agree in theory is a good idea but in my experience hardly anyone does it well because writing features always trumps writing tests. I am not talking about Gitlab specifically, I know absolutely nothing about their set up, only in general.
True story, I am involved with a startup that offers cloud based storage/reporting of test results (https://www.tesults.com) and my colleague just emailed the CTO of Gitlab yesterday to offer a promotion on a plan, very odd indeed to see this story on HN the next day!
If you want to guarantee reliability you need to pay for hosting or self-host.
Otherwise, there are quite a few competitors in this market with 99.99%+ guarantees.
https://twitter.com/gitlabstatus
Updates:
Our Redis cluster is currently experiencing a split brain, we are looking into the problem
Split brain is fixed for Redis cluster we are currently investigating the cause
We're performing a hard restart of our Unicorns, this may lead to an increase in HTTP 500 errors
Deployment finished and (link: http://GitLab.com) GitLab.com is available again. Apologies for the bumpy ride.
We will be deploying 8.17.0 EE RC1 to http://GitLab.com shortly, no downtime is expected
i.e. here's how we're handling Postgres WAL archiving and logical backups, Redis RDB/AOF backups, etc?
[1]: https://gitlab.com/gitlab-org/gitlab-pages/issues/43
reply