From a hacker perspective it is incredible. On the other hand, this is all driven by a profoundly illiberal government that has no goals other than it's own survival and that's supported by a lot of human misery, some might say slavery. I love using Apple products but it's hard to forget the conditions at places like Foxconn.
Both sides think they are outflanking the other - the West hopes this development will liberalize China and increase respect for IP and rule of law while the Chinese government intends to use this interaction, trade, and adoption of tech to increase their own power. It's a very risky game. It's easy to criticize the US government (and for obvious reasons - this is not a defense of US foreign policy) but Chinese hegemony might be far worse.
As techies how can we create places like this in other more open countries? Can this kind of development not be done locally or in Latin America countries?
Please understand this is not an attack on China, just some (I think) realistic concerns about their government.
Probably not, but we can't really know this, and at least having a democratic government in theory provides some leverage. My argument is that paying incredibly low prices for technology has human costs and perhaps is not sustainable.
But, it's great they can offer great jobs to farmers assembling iPhones.
That's assuming farmers are happier on factory lines than they are working on their farms. Is there evidence to support this? Of course we can't and shouldn't keep China agrarian but Western consumerism is subsidizing some ugly stuff that wouldn't be possible without it.
China does not compete on an even playing field with many other countries because of poverty yes but also because its government is interested in development at all costs.
And yes, the West developed the same way but it doesn't mean it's ethical.
