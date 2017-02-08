reply
It's definitely put me right off traveling to the US with a smartphone or a computer.
The strange thing is: don't they already have quite a lot of this information? Isn't that what the whole fight with the NSA is about? Is this just a very high profile way of intimidating dissidents?
https://www.aclu.org/blog/speak-freely/flying-home-abroad-bo...
We're out of stocks entirely, and are doing as much as we can to avoid directing money to the US government while these serial liars have it in their grasp. We're not buying things unless we absolutely need them.
The United State has begun a long, downward spiral at the hands of the comically-unqualified Mr. Trump. Every day that America refuses to reckon with this problem – Mr. Trump's serial lying, his nepotism, his increasingly-eratic behavior, and the dangerous Lenninist "destroy everything" views of his surrogate Bannon – the harder it becomes to undo.
Donald Trump is a serial liar, a bully, a probable sex offender, and carries with him a following of christian dominionists who are (a) in possession of nuclear weapons and (b) desperately want a war with a billions-strong religion they've decided to wage was on, via the doctrine of collective punishment.
Labor is a type of capital. Trumpism, meet capital flight.
Facebook for example: https://www.facebook.com/terms Section 4, number 8:
"You will not share your password (or in the case of developers, your secret key), let anyone else access your account, or do anything else that might jeopardize the security of your account."
Logging in using a common combinations of browser, OS, machine, keyboard, environment also jeopardizes the security of your account. Exploits, keyloggers, onlookers, etc.
Does violating the terms of service trigger anything, or is just something that Facebook can use against you, should it be needed?
Perhaps this is the wrong place to wonder of all the effects of US immigration policies, but even here people are saying they won't go to the US.
And what about criminals that know about this possible boarder check and will have dummy padded pro American social media accounts?
Can't expect much intelligence or common sense from an Idiocracy.
> If they don’t want to cooperate then they don’t come in. If they truly want to come to America they’ll cooperate, if not then ‘next in line’.
You will most likely be considered as "not cooperating".
Once here, he fostered the notorious Hizb Ut-Tahrir and Al-Muhajiroun movements. Both these movements have made this country a less safe place to be.
https://en.m.wikipedia.org/wiki/Omar_Bakri_Muhammad
Sadly in these times, and from a handful of nations - we do need to consider who we're letting in, and what their real attitude is toward the West.
In the countries that Trump wants to vet, there were spontaneous street parties to celebrate 9/11. Let's not be naive here.
These measures won't work. Any moderately intelligent person will just buy a new phone before they come here, and claim not to have a social media profile. Terrorists are evil; they aren't stupid.
Only a very naive person would think this is an effective way of keeping extremists out.
“From 1975 through 2015, the chance that an American would be killed in a terrorist attack committed by a refugee was 1 in 3.64 billion a year"
Before commenting on the large temporal window, please refer to figure 1 in the PDF. Table 1 is nice to read too.
You'll see how, in the light of actual data, your comment can be interpreted as fear-driven preposterousness.
They are trying to show that Trump is the Antichrist while they choose to forget how Obama has destroyed half of Middle East and setted up a police State through NSA, secret laws, secret courts, indiscriminate droning of innocent people.
Hypocrites at its best, this is what the mass media have become.
Oh right, Trump hasn't received the Nobel prize for peace!
That Obama engaged in such activity doesn't suddenly mean that Trump's administration is justified, nor does it mean that things won't get much worse with Trump.
1. https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Whataboutism
https://www.chathamhouse.org/expert/comment/what-do-european...
"Our results are striking and sobering ..."
The survey asked about limiting immigration from Islamic countries, not about a general travel ban for people from an arbitrary list of countries. Big difference. If the survey had asked about immigration in general (not just from some islamic countries), I expect the results would not have been much different. Yet by simply reframing the question slightly and the results could have been vastly different. It has been shown time and time again that by simply adding a subtext ('...except for people with a stable job, income and education', 'does that also apply to relatives of your friendly neighbor from Egypt who runs the islamic store at the corner') all of a sudden the majority isn't so certain what they think about immigration anymore.
Last but not least this is after a slew of recent acts of terrorism and a general discontent of the population of many countries with their government, the EU, the economy, etc. It says more about the sentiment of angry/disappointed people, than about what they really think about immigration policy.
I'm a little sad this is what people nowadays base their opinions on, and act on it when they vote. To me it seems the idea of democracy and asking people to choose their own government and policy is starting to fall apart by the stupidity and ignorance of people, and the ease by which they are played by feeding them half-truths and misinformation. It's scary to think about what this could lead to.
Social media vetting has structurally the same argument as banning guns, BTW. If you ban guns, then only non-criminals will be without guns; if you require people's social media passwords, only non-criminals will be without privacy.
source?
>>If the UK had been able to read the rants of Omar Bakri Muhammad beforehand, we could have avoided him immigrating from Syria.
On the other hand, recent terrorists in France, Germany, US, were all known to the police, and yet they weren't stopped. If you think that surrendering your privacy when crossing borders is worth it, then I think you are deeply mistaken.
