Hacker News new | comments | show | ask | jobs | submit login
Want to come to the US? Be prepared to hand over your passwords (theregister.co.uk)
46 points by cryo 3 hours ago | hide | past | web | 37 comments | favorite





wow. reposting my comment from another article here: till last year i was thinking of getting a visa and trying my luck in the valley. now it seems (having learned more about america) that a significant part of the population thinks science is a liberal hoax, thinks the government and media is constantly lying, carries assault rifles and believes shit like pizzagate is not only plausible but true.

reply


Does any other country do this? Are they going to start now that the US is doing it?

It's definitely put me right off traveling to the US with a smartphone or a computer.

The strange thing is: don't they already have quite a lot of this information? Isn't that what the whole fight with the NSA is about? Is this just a very high profile way of intimidating dissidents?

e.g. https://www.aclu.org/blog/speak-freely/flying-home-abroad-bo...

reply


I wonder how long before social media services begin to offer a dead man switch equivalent whereby all private communication is deleted given a user defined 'wrong' password that grants access to the account?

reply


Nope, not planning on ever going to the US again.

reply


We're planning on emigrating away from the US.

We're out of stocks entirely, and are doing as much as we can to avoid directing money to the US government while these serial liars have it in their grasp. We're not buying things unless we absolutely need them.

The United State has begun a long, downward spiral at the hands of the comically-unqualified Mr. Trump. Every day that America refuses to reckon with this problem – Mr. Trump's serial lying, his nepotism, his increasingly-eratic behavior, and the dangerous Lenninist "destroy everything" views of his surrogate Bannon – the harder it becomes to undo.

Donald Trump is a serial liar, a bully, a probable sex offender, and carries with him a following of christian dominionists who are (a) in possession of nuclear weapons and (b) desperately want a war with a billions-strong religion they've decided to wage was on, via the doctrine of collective punishment.

Labor is a type of capital. Trumpism, meet capital flight.

reply


I'm a US citizen (born and raised in California), I just moved to Saigon 3 months ago. I never want to go back, especially now because of all of what is happening.

reply


You would violate the terms of service for sharing your passwords with a third-party.

Facebook for example: https://www.facebook.com/terms Section 4, number 8:

"You will not share your password (or in the case of developers, your secret key), let anyone else access your account, or do anything else that might jeopardize the security of your account."

reply


This is useless, legally speaking, since the law overrides any ToS from any company.

reply


The request from the immigration officers isn't actually a legal obligation, it's just that they can make it a condition of entry.

reply


"do anything else that might jeopardize the security of your account"

Logging in using a common combinations of browser, OS, machine, keyboard, environment also jeopardizes the security of your account. Exploits, keyloggers, onlookers, etc.

Does violating the terms of service trigger anything, or is just something that Facebook can use against you, should it be needed?

reply


It is currently unclear whether violating the terms of service is a crime: https://www.eff.org/deeplinks/2017/02/violating-terms-use-is...

reply


I took Turkish airways from San Francisco to Istanbul. It was packed, though most were transferring to places further. Now I'm on the return trip, and the airplane is half full. I'm wondering if all the Indians and south Asians will be coming back to the US, or did I catch a slow day back to the US?

Perhaps this is the wrong place to wonder of all the effects of US immigration policies, but even here people are saying they won't go to the US.

reply


And who is to say whether or not someone has a Facebook account? 1 Billion FB users, 7 Billion people on earth (guessing, didn't look up numbers)

And what about criminals that know about this possible boarder check and will have dummy padded pro American social media accounts?

reply


FB claims almost 1.9 billion users, with 1.7 billion active at least once a month. Still some way off everyone, but for the right demographic (between 20 and 40, lives in a city, in a country with communications infrastructure) it's not unreasonable to see not having a FB account as really unusual.

reply


It's already happening, even to people who are not from the 7 blacklisted countries : https://twitter.com/wirehead2501/status/829559451610931200

reply


Setting up an IFTTT recipe to post from RSS feeds to Social media accounts is child's play. Anyone can create a fake social media footprint while they sleep, so it's pointless to demand passwords to social media accounts.

Can't expect much intelligence or common sense from an Idiocracy.

reply


Sorry don't have any passwords to share, they are in my password keeper and I left that file at home.

reply


From the article:

> If they don’t want to cooperate then they don’t come in. If they truly want to come to America they’ll cooperate, if not then ‘next in line’.

You will most likely be considered as "not cooperating".

reply


I would expect the reply would be "do you want to fly back or stay for a while in a 'hotel' we choose?"

reply


And then the CBP officer will put you on the next flight back. You don't have to hand over your password, they don't have to admit you to the United States.

reply


Fascism?

reply


How do they store your passwords? Wouldn't the liability of having all those financial account passwords be enough reason not to do something this moronic? Furthermore, what if my account requires 2FA? How do they prove I even have an account? This is pure dipshitery.

reply


If the UK had been able to read the rants of Omar Bakri Muhammad beforehand, we could have avoided him immigrating from Syria.

Once here, he fostered the notorious Hizb Ut-Tahrir and Al-Muhajiroun movements. Both these movements have made this country a less safe place to be.

https://en.m.wikipedia.org/wiki/Omar_Bakri_Muhammad

Sadly in these times, and from a handful of nations - we do need to consider who we're letting in, and what their real attitude is toward the West.

In the countries that Trump wants to vet, there were spontaneous street parties to celebrate 9/11. Let's not be naive here.

reply


Let's not be naive here.

These measures won't work. Any moderately intelligent person will just buy a new phone before they come here, and claim not to have a social media profile. Terrorists are evil; they aren't stupid.

Only a very naive person would think this is an effective way of keeping extremists out.

reply


Which in turn makes people without social media profiles more suspicious. Thinking that I was kind of satisfied after deleting my facebook account :( Will they eventually realize that "Give us your laptop's password!" is even more efficient?

reply


I already have fake profiles on FB linked-in and Twiter!

reply


Not to mention the gross violation of privacy here...

reply


https://object.cato.org/sites/cato.org/files/pubs/pdf/pa798_...

“From 1975 through 2015, the chance that an American would be killed in a terrorist attack committed by a refugee was 1 in 3.64 billion a year"

Before commenting on the large temporal window, please refer to figure 1 in the PDF. Table 1 is nice to read too.

You'll see how, in the light of actual data, your comment can be interpreted as fear-driven preposterousness.

reply


As if under Obama there was no TSA. I am starting to really despise this "fake news" machines called mass media.

They are trying to show that Trump is the Antichrist while they choose to forget how Obama has destroyed half of Middle East and setted up a police State through NSA, secret laws, secret courts, indiscriminate droning of innocent people.

Hypocrites at its best, this is what the mass media have become.

Oh right, Trump hasn't received the Nobel prize for peace!

reply


This is classic Whataboutism[1]. The startup community has been criticizing Obama on many of these issues for the past eight years as well.

That Obama engaged in such activity doesn't suddenly mean that Trump's administration is justified, nor does it mean that things won't get much worse with Trump.

1. https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Whataboutism

reply


you write: "how Obama has destroyed half of Middle East and setted up a police State through NSA" Do you emember the 90's, 2000's?

reply


Fake news? Watching CNN and BBC World you'd guess that most people are against Trump's ban. That's not quite what this survey shows for Europeans.

https://www.chathamhouse.org/expert/comment/what-do-european...

"Our results are striking and sobering ..."

reply


I've seen Trump tweet that survey as well, goes to show how short-sighted and selective people are when it comes to judging information at its face value.

The survey asked about limiting immigration from Islamic countries, not about a general travel ban for people from an arbitrary list of countries. Big difference. If the survey had asked about immigration in general (not just from some islamic countries), I expect the results would not have been much different. Yet by simply reframing the question slightly and the results could have been vastly different. It has been shown time and time again that by simply adding a subtext ('...except for people with a stable job, income and education', 'does that also apply to relatives of your friendly neighbor from Egypt who runs the islamic store at the corner') all of a sudden the majority isn't so certain what they think about immigration anymore.

Last but not least this is after a slew of recent acts of terrorism and a general discontent of the population of many countries with their government, the EU, the economy, etc. It says more about the sentiment of angry/disappointed people, than about what they really think about immigration policy.

I'm a little sad this is what people nowadays base their opinions on, and act on it when they vote. To me it seems the idea of democracy and asking people to choose their own government and policy is starting to fall apart by the stupidity and ignorance of people, and the ease by which they are played by feeding them half-truths and misinformation. It's scary to think about what this could lead to.

reply


But the attackers were from Saudi Arabia, which is "curiously" (nothing curious about that) not on the list.

reply


This is the easiest thing in the world to game, so only innocent people would have their privacy violated. Criminals and other people with bad intent would maintain a facade of normalcy.

Social media vetting has structurally the same argument as banning guns, BTW. If you ban guns, then only non-criminals will be without guns; if you require people's social media passwords, only non-criminals will be without privacy.

reply


>>In the countries that Trump wants to vet, there were spontaneous street parties to celebrate 9/11

source?

>>If the UK had been able to read the rants of Omar Bakri Muhammad beforehand, we could have avoided him immigrating from Syria.

On the other hand, recent terrorists in France, Germany, US, were all known to the police, and yet they weren't stopped. If you think that surrendering your privacy when crossing borders is worth it, then I think you are deeply mistaken.

reply


amazing that this 2001 street party meme, already debunked to death, is still being trotted out

reply




Guidelines | FAQ | Support | API | Security | Lists | Bookmarklet | DMCA | Apply to YC | Contact

Search: