So, I have been sitting here wondering how I can make better use of it while it's practically parked in my server while I wait for some Pascal drivers to drop. I'm not so interested in robots / live video processing but it'd be neat if I could leverage its power for something fun or to assist the servers compute performance in some other ways that might be useful or interesting. I was running KVM with PCIe pass through passing the GPU to a guest VM running Steam as a steam streaming box but I got sick of having an OS on the network that I had to worry about Virus's, Malware and annoyingly slow and unreliable updates being installed when you least want it to happen and I got lazy and went back to playing PlayStation when I needed some time out from constructive work / research.
Open to ideas to any software I could tinker with if anyone has any interesting suggestions?
Anyone interested in deep learning should go that path instead of burning their money on Amazon.
Once you have the configuration you want, you just pay up and it arrives professionally assembled ready to rock. I don't think I'll ever by an off-the-shelf machine again.
Compatibility, price checking and searching are all available with PcPartPicker (UK site: https://uk.pcpartpicker.com/) which saved me an astonishing amount of time.
The hour or two building the machine were worth the few hundred it saved me, but everyone has different priorities.
Same thing applies to storage, for the same reasons. There's a reason AMD is selling deep learning cards with Flash drives built in.
The choice of CPU cooler is silly. The CPU chosen is a 65W model, which will be cooled quietly even by the boxed cooler (and we don't need to care about overclocking with a non-K). By his own admission, the rig draws 250W, so the idea that 650W must be cooled is nonsense, and even then, only a part of that is due to the CPU.
It's probably worth looking more closely at the GPU, notably, if that cooler stays quiet when the card is under full load.
You do not need a monitor, keyboard or mouse to use such a machine. You can just ssh into it. You might need to borrow a set to set up the BIOS.
If you "run out of memory for your applications" on the GPU, have you considered simply lowering the mini-batch size? (See, this is why we got a good CPU, it removes the hurt from feeding smaller batches)
For those not familiar with them, this is the Radeon Pro SSG[1]
This has a built in M2 drive, but this is used as video card memory, NOT main storage. It could possibly allow big (HUGE) models or batches, but doesn't prove fast IO is often a bottleneck.
Practically no one[2] is using these for deep learning. They are marketed to the oil and gas modelling and visualization market and notably the product page (linked above) makes no mention of neural networks or deep learning, and it has never been mentioned in AMD's publicity.
Yes, it might be good for deep learning. And yet, modern deep models do want more memory. But there is a lot that needs to happen for this to be useful: AMD needs to release something like CuDNN and they need to make sure OpenCL is supported as well as CUDA is.
[1] https://arstechnica.com/gadgets/2016/07/amd-radeon-pro-ssg-g..., http://www.amd.com/en-us/press-releases/Pages/amd-radeon-pro...
[2] I'm sure you'll find someone. But show me a published paper or any kind, or even benchmarks showing the use of the extra memory somewhere.
Don't lose 5 percent of your cpu overclock or more by having an itx friendly cooler instead of a D15 noctua or better.
Choose your video card wisely, AMD does some things better than NVIDIA depending on what software you're running.
If you chose an ITX platform for deep learning fun, uh, you should really add the couple shoeboxes extra space to your platform and have 4x-7x the power available to upgrade into.
Deep learning toolkits basically have two modes of operation: the CPU way, and the proprietary NVIDIA way. There is no point to putting an AMD chip in a machine you hope to use for deep learning.
Some toolkits may go through the motions of supporting AMD via OpenCL, but that's not going to be the case that they make sure works well, or works at all.
This is a problem, as NVIDIA is awful at maintaining drivers, results are being published based on "well, my NVIDIA black box decided to do this", and it contributes to deep learning veering toward a local maximum. But specifically choosing to do deep learning with an AMD chip is a pointless sacrifice.
What piece you would have use? Why? What tradeoffs you have considered?
You sound expert in the field, try to share your knowledge with the community in a constructive way so that we can all benefit from it.
I develop software for living and still I haven't any clue of what you said, while I followed quite well the article and I thought he was making reasonable choice.
Please show me better.
As the articles author himself questions, he should have gotten the marginally more expensive CPU, and definitely the GPU with more RAM.
* The overclockable CPU doesn't just mean that you very easily could get a 10%+ performance boost without much work, but also that you often (depending on your specific chip) can lower the voltage and make it run much cooler/quieter, which is something I increasingly care about if I'm using it a lot.
* He writes that fitting the model in RAM is basically the most important part, but then saves less than a dinner out by basically halving the RAM on the GPU he bought. The chip is otherwise the same though, so performance is only dependent on whether you fill that RAM or not.
* The Noctua D15 the parent mentioned is a CPU cooler where Noctua is a long standing high performant brand, and D15 is a specific model with a 15 inch fan and comparable sized heat sink. There are of course other brands, but I myself also usually end up with Noctuas. The reason it's important is that however fast you can dissipate heat from the cpu/case, the less chance of throttling, and the larger headroom for potential overclocks you get.
Airflow and room for larger heatsinks is also why he recommended not going for an ITX. A linked benefit is again the potential for a quieter system.
I haven't gone much into ML (yet), but I currently have a system with:
* I7 6700K (the difference to I5 6600K being higher base clock and hyperthreading, which is more important to computational work than to gaming, so if you have the money, definitely go for the I7)
* 32GB DDR4 (as author mentioned, RAM is cheap). The clock/timings on RAM isn't really as important, but try to find the best you can find for a given price point.
* An Nvidia GTX 1080: It's not Titan X or Z, but almost, at less price. It definitely blows the budget for a $1000 system, but I agree that the entire 10 series is good.
If the limit is a firm $1000, I would get something like this:
https://pcpartpicker.com/list/XHV9Fd
And if more funds is available, I'd get more storage and RAM, then a better CPU, then a better GPU, then maybe bump the chassis up to an R5 (same brand), possibly another motherboard. In that order. There's always something better, so you compromise based on budget.
It's been great sshing in from my laptop, submitting a job that completes far more quickly and keeping my laptop cool.
