Archaeologists uncover first Dead Sea Scrolls cave in 60 years
26 points
by
futureguy
2 hours ago
2 comments
bjterry
1 hour ago
This link adds nothing compared to the original source:
http://new.huji.ac.il/en/article/33424
linker3000
37 minutes ago
Well, there's the popup 'subscribe' window that made it difficult to read the article on my phone.
