U.S. Visitors May Have to Hand Over Social Media Passwords: DHS (nbcnews.com)
3 points by gasull 13 minutes ago | 1 comment





So, I visit the USA and hand over passwords and account details to a set of social media accounts that are devoid of activity and interaction, what then?

