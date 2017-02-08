It's not good enough to just to get them out of the deep machinery of the planet, it has to elevate them somewhere or we're just replacing people from the instrumentation of the universe without good reason.
The trick is to have humans available for the weird situations while not wasting their time on routine matters; the approach some banks use, of "ATMs are free, but there's a fee for any teller-assisted transactions which you could have done at an ATM" seems to work pretty well.
Walking over to the check-in counter, a polite explanation of the situation I found myself in (and, possibly, my moderate-level status with the carrier but I don't fully know) made the service attendant remove the problem in about 30 seconds, guaranteeing that both I and my luggage would make the flight with no problems despite being 'technically past the deadline now'.
Flesh-based interaction points, by their very nature, have a tendancy to span a far broader range of service quality than machines. The bad are far worse because machines don't gossip and hate their jobs. Conversely, machines have little hope when things go south compared with a good service employee, who'll do their level best to go above and beyond their basic responsibilites to make whatever issue you have either go away or minimally impact you.
My experience is that one of the most apparent examples of this is if you ever find yourself significantly up the greasy ladder of the airline status game for whatever reason. I postulate that because carriers have realised that 'bending the rules' is a relatively 0-cost commodity to exchange for brand loyalty and this is precisely factored into the training and job directives of their employees.
As a consumer, as long as there is one good self-service option I'm happy. When I'm in the car with two kids and need to get petrol, I'll drive the extra distance to pay at the pump rather than having to go into the store.
I don't think all companies need to go down this route. There's value in segmentation for those customers who can't or won't embrace technology. Take the recent OECD survey on computer skills [1]: only a third of people can complete medium-complexity tasks.
[1] https://www.nngroup.com/articles/computer-skill-levels/
To me it will be a great tragedy if we never end up filling these necessary jobs with machines, be it for political reasons or something else. There's nothing stimulating or fulfilling about these jobs. It's first world human misery.
Tell that to the workers who actually depend on those jobs to live. It's easy to get rid of "unnecessary" jobs when they're not your job.
But I'm one of the crazies who believes that in an ideal world, there would be no 9-5 norm and it would be possible for people to spend most of their time with their family and taking care of their own physical and mental health, rather than sacrificing their waking hours to keep the unemployment rate down. These people are already acting as fleshy machines.
That's really nice of you to make that determination for those miserables. They're probably so uneducated they don't even know how bad they have it. They are lucky that's people like you can come along to take away those horrible bill-paying, medicine buying, sources of personal satisfaction.
There's nothing inane about the argument. Have you ever been to Detroit? I've lived there for years. It's a horrible thing for these people to have been replaced by automation in their lifetimes. They didn't see the benefits in the increased productivity like their employers did, they just lost their livelihood and had to scramble for jobs that paid much less while simultaneously trying to retrain into other fields, if they were enterprising. The entire region is obviously devastated from the effects of it. Their work being unfulfilling is a) debatable and b) nothing compared to the struggle of having no income at all.
I'm not saying that everyone enjoys that, or that we should keep those jobs around because I found it fun. But don't assume that just because a job seems menial to you that it must be horrible for everyone who's doing it.
Because you need the people with the domain knowledge to handle the exceptional cases anyway.
Many years ago I was flying Continental from MSP to CLE. Cleveland proceeded to get 2 feet of snow over about 5 hours. The humans at Continental rebooked me onto the next 3 Continental flights, and then the following 2 Northwest flights before CLE threw in the towel for the day[0].
You don't want to expose that level of functionality to the lay person, and if you automate it, you run the risk of creating a system so hide-bound by its rules, it can't respond appropriately either. Just like the one that wouldn't let the author check in 57 minutes before his flight[1].
At this point in time, humans still have the edge on having local knowledge and the good judgment to apply it to the exceptional situations.
The real purpose of the flight attendants is to get your ass of the plane in an emergency; serving drinks and snacks just justifies their presence the rest of the time. Similarly check-in and gate agents are there to fix problems when they arise, in the last 10 years or so, the ability to check you in is pretty much secondary (modulo oversize bags, etc, which are just another example of exceptions).
[0] We got home the next day on the first flight. I'm sure the folks in Cleveland had a much rougher time getting to their destinations.
[1] Been there done that on an LGW to CLE flight back in the day. Also watched my original flight board from across the concourse where I was booked on a flight through EWR that departed a mere 10 minutes after the CLE flight.
If there isn't a system for overrides available then no person is required.
Imagine a hack attack or bug (it happens) that causes all terminals to stop working for 12 hours on the airport like JFK. What would be the losses? Would it be still worth it?
In my opinion AI should complement humans, not substitute them. The word is not working in A and B scenarios only, there is always more options.
We already get hours-long mainframe outages, not to mention weather shutting down airports entirely. The system survives just fine.
Somebody probably tried to solve a real-time problem with a web client, and the result sucks.
There's certainly enough CPU power locally to do this locally, but no, it has to be "in the cloud" now.
