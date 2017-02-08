Hacker News new | comments | show | ask | jobs | submit login
Why is this job not handled by a machine yet? (venturebeat.com)
22 points by aidenlivingston 1 hour ago | hide | past | web | 18 comments | favorite





Sure, you can have bad experiences when dealing with humans. My best experiences are with humans and my worst? Always a machine at the root of the problem. Even the article mentions this point, that the humans were there to soften the blow of a machine that won't print tickets unless conditions are met. There are some jobs where people are so miserable by their meaningless, poorly managed job that I wish they had been automated out of existence but even where I'm agreeing with the author it's to allow the people to move more center stage. The places we're most agitated are places that only exist because the first time our species passed over the problem there wasn't a better way of doing it and replicating what's been done is easier than recommitting to the problem for a modern solution. Other agitations come where we don't want a rigid machine-like process, such as the ticket printer, where we want humans in control to make reasonable choices.

It's not good enough to just to get them out of the deep machinery of the planet, it has to elevate them somewhere or we're just replacing people from the instrumentation of the universe without good reason.

reply


i have had similar experiences with check out machines in Target and large retailers. they puke if you dont follow the directions to a T. Now I deliberately avoid any automated checkout and go straight to the human cashier. if you insist on replacing humans with machines, it has to be flawless - no bugs.

reply


Since the author uses the example of airline travel: I almost always use the automated kiosks -- but I want to have human agents available... because every few years I'll do something crazy like wanting to check in for a four-segment itinerary combining parts of three separate tickets on two different airlines. The automated kiosks don't know how to do this, nor should they -- it's not worth the cost of writing code (and UI) for such weird situations -- but the humans simply ask "who the hell booked this trip" and go ahead and handle it.

The trick is to have humans available for the weird situations while not wasting their time on routine matters; the approach some banks use, of "ATMs are free, but there's a fee for any teller-assisted transactions which you could have done at an ATM" seems to work pretty well.

reply


Counterpoint: a few years ago, having been stuck in abnormally high traffic on the way to the airport, I was running right on the cusp of the arbitrary check-in deadline for my flight. I began the automated checkin service, which was comparitively extremely slow on that day also. It let me start the process, but threw an unspecified error when I got to the final stages to print my boarding pass and bag tags. Upon retrying, I was past the check-in deadline. Buggery.

Walking over to the check-in counter, a polite explanation of the situation I found myself in (and, possibly, my moderate-level status with the carrier but I don't fully know) made the service attendant remove the problem in about 30 seconds, guaranteeing that both I and my luggage would make the flight with no problems despite being 'technically past the deadline now'.

Flesh-based interaction points, by their very nature, have a tendancy to span a far broader range of service quality than machines. The bad are far worse because machines don't gossip and hate their jobs. Conversely, machines have little hope when things go south compared with a good service employee, who'll do their level best to go above and beyond their basic responsibilites to make whatever issue you have either go away or minimally impact you.

My experience is that one of the most apparent examples of this is if you ever find yourself significantly up the greasy ladder of the airline status game for whatever reason. I postulate that because carriers have realised that 'bending the rules' is a relatively 0-cost commodity to exchange for brand loyalty and this is precisely factored into the training and job directives of their employees.

reply


I love the way you write, very entertaining.

As a consumer, as long as there is one good self-service option I'm happy. When I'm in the car with two kids and need to get petrol, I'll drive the extra distance to pay at the pump rather than having to go into the store.

I don't think all companies need to go down this route. There's value in segmentation for those customers who can't or won't embrace technology. Take the recent OECD survey on computer skills [1]: only a third of people can complete medium-complexity tasks.

[1] https://www.nngroup.com/articles/computer-skill-levels/

reply


Great post. I hope we get over the stigma of "destroying jobs" when it comes to ones like these that machines can easily do. Whenever I walk around the streets of New York I can't help but think about this. Be it the miserable cab drivers sitting in traffic staring at red lights their entire life; or guys hauling dusty insulation out of a demolition site and throwing it into the back of a truck while coughing up a fit; or delivery guys biking up and down the hostile avenues of manhattan in whatever weather to deliver Chinese food.

To me it will be a great tragedy if we never end up filling these necessary jobs with machines, be it for political reasons or something else. There's nothing stimulating or fulfilling about these jobs. It's first world human misery.

reply


> There's nothing stimulating or fulfilling about these jobs. It's first world human misery.

Tell that to the workers who actually depend on those jobs to live. It's easy to get rid of "unnecessary" jobs when they're not your job.

reply


This is the stigma I'm talking about. My argument is that humanity in general needs to ascend and let machines take care of the dirty work. It's not a law of the universe that there must be people who depend on shitty jobs to live.

But I'm one of the crazies who believes that in an ideal world, there would be no 9-5 norm and it would be possible for people to spend most of their time with their family and taking care of their own physical and mental health, rather than sacrificing their waking hours to keep the unemployment rate down. These people are already acting as fleshy machines.

reply


> There's nothing stimulating or fulfilling about these jobs. It's first world human misery.

That's really nice of you to make that determination for those miserables. They're probably so uneducated they don't even know how bad they have it. They are lucky that's people like you can come along to take away those horrible bill-paying, medicine buying, sources of personal satisfaction.

reply


You could have made the same inane argument for all the uneducated factory laborers who have been replaced by machines. Nowhere did I suggest these people should be broke and without health care instead. And you can't argue with me that these people I mentioned genuinely, deep down, enjoy what they do for a living.

reply


>You could have made the same inane argument for all the uneducated factory laborers who have been replaced by machines.

There's nothing inane about the argument. Have you ever been to Detroit? I've lived there for years. It's a horrible thing for these people to have been replaced by automation in their lifetimes. They didn't see the benefits in the increased productivity like their employers did, they just lost their livelihood and had to scramble for jobs that paid much less while simultaneously trying to retrain into other fields, if they were enterprising. The entire region is obviously devastated from the effects of it. Their work being unfulfilling is a) debatable and b) nothing compared to the struggle of having no income at all.

reply


Why not? I worked on an electronics assembly line for a while doing electro-mechanical assembly. I enjoyed it and got satisfaction out of creating a physical product. It was kind of fun, not too stressful, sometimes monotonous, but also not too difficult. And after 8 hours I went home and didn't have to think about it until the next day.

I'm not saying that everyone enjoys that, or that we should keep those jobs around because I found it fun. But don't assume that just because a job seems menial to you that it must be horrible for everyone who's doing it.

reply


> According to the International Air Transport Association, moving to a fully automated check-in process could save the airline industry $1.6 billion a year. Which raises the question: Why haven’t we?

Because you need the people with the domain knowledge to handle the exceptional cases anyway.

Many years ago I was flying Continental from MSP to CLE. Cleveland proceeded to get 2 feet of snow over about 5 hours. The humans at Continental rebooked me onto the next 3 Continental flights, and then the following 2 Northwest flights before CLE threw in the towel for the day[0].

You don't want to expose that level of functionality to the lay person, and if you automate it, you run the risk of creating a system so hide-bound by its rules, it can't respond appropriately either. Just like the one that wouldn't let the author check in 57 minutes before his flight[1].

At this point in time, humans still have the edge on having local knowledge and the good judgment to apply it to the exceptional situations.

The real purpose of the flight attendants is to get your ass of the plane in an emergency; serving drinks and snacks just justifies their presence the rest of the time. Similarly check-in and gate agents are there to fix problems when they arise, in the last 10 years or so, the ability to check you in is pretty much secondary (modulo oversize bags, etc, which are just another example of exceptions).

[0] We got home the next day on the first flight. I'm sure the folks in Cleveland had a much rougher time getting to their destinations.

[1] Been there done that on an LGW to CLE flight back in the day. Also watched my original flight board from across the concourse where I was booked on a flight through EWR that departed a mere 10 minutes after the CLE flight.

reply


I get they are there to handle exceptional cases. But how about we only staff positions where they actually can handle exceptional cases? So many times I'm interacting with someone who is interacting with a machine and are actually incapable of making the human and compassionate choices that exceptional cases require.

If there isn't a system for overrides available then no person is required.

reply


I find this post extremely one sided. It seems that the author is too busy to praise the machines without trying to determine the bad side of using all automatic systems in such a sensitive place like an airport.

Imagine a hack attack or bug (it happens) that causes all terminals to stop working for 12 hours on the airport like JFK. What would be the losses? Would it be still worth it?

In my opinion AI should complement humans, not substitute them. The word is not working in A and B scenarios only, there is always more options.

reply


> Imagine a hack attack or bug (it happens) that causes all terminals to stop working for 12 hours on the airport like JFK. What would be the losses? Would it be still worth it?

We already get hours-long mainframe outages, not to mention weather shutting down airports entirely. The system survives just fine.

reply


Most POS systems aren't very good from a UI perspective. Notice the display on a checkout stand device that takes credit cards. With "cloud-based POS", you may see messages at the wrong time - "insert card" comes up before the system is actually ready for the card, and may flash again during the transaction at moments when card insertion is inappropriate. On some systems, you get past some prompts with the touchscreen, and others with the keypad. False "chip read error" messages are common if the card is inserted at the wrong point in the cycle, and "wrong point" may be out of sync with the displayed messages.

Somebody probably tried to solve a real-time problem with a web client, and the result sucks. There's certainly enough CPU power locally to do this locally, but no, it has to be "in the cloud" now.

reply


Interesting idea. But how does that one gets implemented among all the noise ?

reply




Guidelines | FAQ | Support | API | Security | Lists | Bookmarklet | DMCA | Apply to YC | Contact

Search: