In Support of Free Speech – Tobias Lütke, CEO Shopify
4 points
by
irfansharif
23 minutes ago
gukov
0 minutes ago
If no laws are being broken then let the free market police itself. If there is enough people that are "buying" what Breitbart is "selling" and if it's lawful then what's the problem?
bobbybobbobson
15 minutes ago
I agree! +1
