Hacker News
new
|
comments
|
show
|
ask
|
jobs
|
submit
login
[flagged]
jordif
26 minutes ago
|
hide
|
past
|
web
|
favorite
throw20180101
22 minutes ago
1. Avoid people shouting at me with all caps
2-9 ???
10. Enjoy low stress
jordif
26 minutes ago
I think that the morning routine is one of the most important parts of the day. It can helps you to have a lot of will power!
Guidelines
|
FAQ
|
Support
|
API
|
Security
|
Lists
|
Bookmarklet
|
DMCA
|
Apply to YC
|
Contact
Search:
2-9 ???
10. Enjoy low stress