Hacker News new | comments | show | ask | jobs | submit login
Lessons on Aging Well, from a 105-Year-Old Cyclist (nytimes.com)
2 points by davidf18 21 minutes ago | hide | past | web | 1 comment | favorite





"...is more aerobically fit than most 50-year-olds — and appears to be getting even fitter as he ages, according to a revelatory new study of his physiology..."

reply




Guidelines | FAQ | Support | API | Security | Lists | Bookmarklet | DMCA | Apply to YC | Contact

Search: