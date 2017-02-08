Hacker News
new
|
comments
|
show
|
ask
|
jobs
|
submit
login
Lessons on Aging Well, from a 105-Year-Old Cyclist
(
nytimes.com
)
2 points
by
davidf18
19 minutes ago
|
hide
|
past
|
web
|
1 comment
|
favorite
davidf18
17 minutes ago
"...is more aerobically fit than most 50-year-olds — and
appears to be getting even fitter as he ages
, according to a revelatory new study of his physiology..."
reply
Guidelines
|
FAQ
|
Support
|
API
|
Security
|
Lists
|
Bookmarklet
|
DMCA
|
Apply to YC
|
Contact
Search:
reply