This is the best explanation of gerrymandering you will ever see (washingtonpost.com)
If people are even thinking about gerrymandering, then it's apparent that the system of having one representative elected by each district no longer serves its supposed purpose of making sure each "community" is represented.

In that case, there's no reason not to switch to some more fairly representative system, for which there are various possibilities but PR systems are the best known (https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Proportional_representation).

Those can have some serious problems in practice too.

I spent a number of years in Italy, and several come to mind that I saw there:

* Representatives are beholden to the party, not to some local area.

* Smaller parties can play 'kingmaker'.

On the subject of districting, the ideal is shortest splitline [1]. Combine this with Approval or Score voting and I'd be a very happy voter.

[1] http://scorevoting.net/SplitLR.html

This video was really simple to understand too: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Mky11UJb9AY

Obviously the title is hyperbole, but in order to be the "best explanation" I'd like to see some of the reasonable arguments that are used to justify "non-compact, non-fair" districts.

Maybe that's because I remember reading this article (TBF, it is linked), particularly the section about "community of interest": https://www.washingtonpost.com/news/wonk/wp/2014/06/03/this-...

Essentially the graphic shows how compactness can be unfair, but doesn't tell us what reasonable explanations can be used for non-compact districts.

another explanation of gerrymandering by CGP grey: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Mky11UJb9AY

