Most of the web really sucks if you have a slow connection (danluu.com)
Most of the web really sucks if you have a slow connection





Wow, really? Who knew overuse of JS and fancy graphical effects where they're not needed could negatively impact user experience? Could it be that all the web devs using 20 CDNs, cramming 900 frameworks, 100 externally provided analytics, advertisement providers and fancy layout eye-candy were wrong all along? What a surprise!

I'm already sick when I have to visit a webpage and it won't even load ANYTHING if I don't enable scripts on it. At least load the god damn text, I don't care if it'll look like trash, just don't show me a blank page...

The irony is that everyone calls for people to not use Flash, and then they go out of their way to recreate the abysmal experience without it, so really nothing changed as far as UX goes. Remember when pages didn't load at all unless you had flash installed? Well here's some nostalgia for you, won't load unless you run all the JS on the page and then you have to "enjoy" a bloated joke of a website, but Jesus does it have eye-candy!!!

Honestly, they don't even look that great. Lots of sites could be using lots of modern browser features to be fairly innovative from a visual design and user experience standpoint, but it's mostly just really inefficient (and inaccessible, with no compat fallbacks) implementations of the same old shit.

>Wow, really? Who knew overuse of JS and fancy graphical effects where they're not needed could negatively impact user experience?

Clearly not enough people, because it keeps happening. I think it would also help if people kept in mind that the internet is global, it isn't just for developed nations.

> Why shouldn’t the web work with dialup or a dialup-like connection?

Because we have the capability to work beyond that capacity now in most cases. That's like asking "why shouldn't we allow horses on our highways?"

> Pretty much everything I consume online is plain text, even if it happens to be styled with images and fancy javascript.

No doubt, pretty much everyone who works on web apps for long enough understands that it's total madness. The cost however, in supporting people so far behind as to only be able to serve them text is quite frankly unmanageable. The web has grown dramatically over the past 20 years both in terms of physical scale and supported media types.

The web is becoming a platform delivery service for complex applications. Some people like to think of the web as just hyper text, and everything on it should be human parse-able. For me, as someone who has come late to the game, it has never seemed that way. The web is where I go to do things: work, learn, consume, watch, play. It's a tool that allows me to access the interfaces I use in my daily life. I think there's a ton of value in this, perhaps more than as a platform for simple reading news and blogs.

I look forward to WebAssembly and other advancements that allow us to treat the web as we once treated desktop environments, at the expense of human readability. It doesn't mean we need to abandon older + simpler protocols, because they too serve a purpose. But to stop technological advancement in order to appease the lowest common denominator seems silly to me.

Sad thing is that most of the web sucks on rather fast connections too. Pages being almost 5mb of data, making multiple dozens of requests for librairies and ads. Ads updating in the background, consuming evermore data.

I don't notice it much on my PC, since I've got a FTTH connection, but on LTE and 3G, it's very noticeable. Enough that I avoid certain websites. And that's nowhere near slow by his standards.

I do agree that everyone would benefit from slimmer websites.

My team has just started work on a new SaaS product. We are taking articles like this to heart and aiming to keep pages light and fast. We are using very little JavaScript.

Let's see if the market rewards us or punishes us for this approach...

I'm gonna read the article, I promise, but is the title really "If your internet is bad, the internet is bad"?

Not related to the contents of the article, but please add a max-width styling to your paragraphs. 40em or so is good.

I don't disagree, but your web browser doesn't need to fill your entire screen.

Joey Hess (joeyh) has been writing about this for a long time (because he uses dial-up at his home). Here is a recent thread about a 2016 blog post on this:

https://news.ycombinator.com/item?id=13397282

Bloat: its not just for operating systems.

I'm torn here, in a way. On the one hand light page weights and other such optimizations make the internet better for everyone, on the other, there's a certain point where designing your product to target 3 decades ago (we forget 1990 was 27 years ago) gets a little absurd.

I think the greater tragedy is not that the web is bloated (an issue for sure), but that so much of America has internet worse than 3rd world mobile 2G.

Slow connection is okay, it's just slow. Now spotty connection, or high latency, that's the killer.

Webapps that make 50 requests to download all the JavaScript and CSS and talk to the API and get 3 images really really really don't behave well when 12 of those 50 requests fail or take 30 seconds to complete. Honestly, I'd rather have slow internet than packet lossy internet.

Still don't know why, but my Xfinity router routinely gets into a state where it drops the first 10 or so packets of any request. The first `ping 8.8.8.8` takes 3 seconds, the rest are the usual 0.1 second. Terrible.

What do you mean by latency in this context?

you don't need to travel from Wisconsin to Washington to experience a slow internet connection.

Try any crowded station on the South West Trains Wimbledon to Waterloo (London) and you'll a) still get blackouts for about 1/4 of the 25 minute trip (this is one of the most densely populated areas in Europe - no excuse - there are trains every 3 minutes) and b) at 3 of the 4 stations you'll stop at your vaunted 4g connection will drop to 1998 speeds due to contention. I generally curse the complex sites in these situations because you'll easily be waiting 30-90 seconds for full load.

BTW kudos on perfectly communicative yet lightweight web page.

Well 3G is as low as you can get somewhere deep in the woods, not really a problem...

