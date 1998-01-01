I'm already sick when I have to visit a webpage and it won't even load ANYTHING if I don't enable scripts on it. At least load the god damn text, I don't care if it'll look like trash, just don't show me a blank page...
The irony is that everyone calls for people to not use Flash, and then they go out of their way to recreate the abysmal experience without it, so really nothing changed as far as UX goes. Remember when pages didn't load at all unless you had flash installed? Well here's some nostalgia for you, won't load unless you run all the JS on the page and then you have to "enjoy" a bloated joke of a website, but Jesus does it have eye-candy!!!
Clearly not enough people, because it keeps happening. I think it would also help if people kept in mind that the internet is global, it isn't just for developed nations.
Because we have the capability to work beyond that capacity now in most cases. That's like asking "why shouldn't we allow horses on our highways?"
> Pretty much everything I consume online is plain text, even if it happens to be styled with images and fancy javascript.
No doubt, pretty much everyone who works on web apps for long enough understands that it's total madness. The cost however, in supporting people so far behind as to only be able to serve them text is quite frankly unmanageable. The web has grown dramatically over the past 20 years both in terms of physical scale and supported media types.
The web is becoming a platform delivery service for complex applications. Some people like to think of the web as just hyper text, and everything on it should be human parse-able. For me, as someone who has come late to the game, it has never seemed that way. The web is where I go to do things: work, learn, consume, watch, play. It's a tool that allows me to access the interfaces I use in my daily life. I think there's a ton of value in this, perhaps more than as a platform for simple reading news and blogs.
I look forward to WebAssembly and other advancements that allow us to treat the web as we once treated desktop environments, at the expense of human readability. It doesn't mean we need to abandon older + simpler protocols, because they too serve a purpose. But to stop technological advancement in order to appease the lowest common denominator seems silly to me.
I don't notice it much on my PC, since I've got a FTTH connection, but on LTE and 3G, it's very noticeable. Enough that I avoid certain websites. And that's nowhere near slow by his standards.
I do agree that everyone would benefit from slimmer websites.
Let's see if the market rewards us or punishes us for this approach...
I think the greater tragedy is not that the web is bloated (an issue for sure), but that so much of America has internet worse than 3rd world mobile 2G.
Webapps that make 50 requests to download all the JavaScript and CSS and talk to the API and get 3 images really really really don't behave well when 12 of those 50 requests fail or take 30 seconds to complete. Honestly, I'd rather have slow internet than packet lossy internet.
Still don't know why, but my Xfinity router routinely gets into a state where it drops the first 10 or so packets of any request. The first `ping 8.8.8.8` takes 3 seconds, the rest are the usual 0.1 second. Terrible.
Try any crowded commute on the South West Trains Wimbledon to Waterloo (London) and you'll a) still get blackouts for about 1/4 of the 25 minute trip (this is one of the most densely populated areas in Europe - no excuse - there are trains every 3 minutes) and b) at 3 of the 4 stations you'll stop at your vaunted 4g connection will drop to 1998 speeds due to contention. I generally curse the complex sites in these situations because you'll easily be waiting 30-90 seconds for full load.
Incidentally, kudos on perfectly communicative yet lightweight web page.
