For anyone that didn't know it is a native android app also, not only a web app, check here: http://www.oneviewcalendar.com/
reply
As you zoom out, how do you decide which items disappear and which remain?
It defilitely lags a bit on desktop (as said before) and it seems confused about whether it should scroll or zoom when I tried swiping on the touchscreen of my laptop, eventually becoming completely unresponsive until a refresh of the page.
Also, maybe leave scrolling for scrolling and have click+drag as the zoom function (on desktop I mean)? It feels natural on maps to zoom with the wheel, but this looks tempting to scroll and then when you try, it goes all zoomy.
When clicking on the "+" I very stupidly tried to hunt down the escaping dot daring me to "drag it". This might be a problem on my part.
Sorry also for LOL, imagining you trying to catch the plus button. I'm sure your not alone there :)
e.g. Hockey with kids disappears when it gets to multi-week scale.
Hope that works for you :)
For anyone that didn't know it is a native android app also, not only a web app, check here: http://www.oneviewcalendar.com/
reply