Show HN: OneView Calendar – My zoomable calendar app just got a big facelift (oneviewcalendar.com)
25 points by PeterMollynew 1 hour ago





I love this app and it was a great redesign!!

For anyone that didn't know it is a native android app also, not only a web app, check here: http://www.oneviewcalendar.com/

Awesome work! Very smooth with touch on mobile.

As you zoom out, how do you decide which items disappear and which remain?

This looks great, does it only work with Google calendar or can I use it with other calendar services?

Nice concept!

It defilitely lags a bit on desktop (as said before) and it seems confused about whether it should scroll or zoom when I tried swiping on the touchscreen of my laptop, eventually becoming completely unresponsive until a refresh of the page.

Also, maybe leave scrolling for scrolling and have click+drag as the zoom function (on desktop I mean)? It feels natural on maps to zoom with the wheel, but this looks tempting to scroll and then when you try, it goes all zoomy.

When clicking on the "+" I very stupidly tried to hunt down the escaping dot daring me to "drag it". This might be a problem on my part.

Sorry about that. It hasn't been tested on laptops with touch screen.

Sorry also for LOL, imagining you trying to catch the plus button. I'm sure your not alone there :)

Nice look. Just wondering, as I zoom out some events disappear from view. Is this by design? (macOS El Cap/Safari 10.0.2)

e.g. Hockey with kids disappears when it gets to multi-week scale.

Hi, well yes that is but design. It may take some getting use to. When zooming out of only shows the most important appointment and a small number telling you that there is more to see by zooming in.

Hope that works for you :)

The zoom feels kind of laggy on web.

Thought so too at first using mouse wheel. But you can also zoom using right-drag, which is plenty fast for me.

