BSDploy – FreeBSD jail provisioning (bsdploy.net)
29 points by HugoDaniel 1 hour ago





I've never understood why jails didn't take off. I guess maybe since linux took off and the bsds didn't, but they're just nice and elegant.

Is this docker for BSD or is there more going on here?

The technologies upon which this is based have been part of FreeBSD long before Docker was even conceived. This appears to be a new management tool for existing functionality, along with a praxis for use.

