Ask HN: What C++ parallelization framework do you use?

There seems to be a huge selection of parallelization frameworks for C++ to choose from. Help me choose! I want to write threaded code in C++ without a lot of extra code (basically I want something simple to code but with the power of threads). I looked at TBB, OpenMP Tasks, Kokkos, C++11 threads, RaftLib, FastFlow, and several others. Seems like like Kokkos, RaftLib and FastFlow get away with the least boilerplate code but they all seem rather early stage. Kokkos looks like it'll do GPGPU which is cool but not necessarily a requirement. Googling turns up lots and lots of frameworks. Is there anything more mature out there? I like using Go and feel like there should be something similar to channels/pipelines C++. TBB looks like it could be used for this (and is mature) but it seems like its a lot more work/clunkier than the other frameworks. I could do it myself with boost, but again...lots of boilerplate code. There doesn't seem to be a perfect option. All opinions welcome, thank you!








