Ask HN: Is there a way of identifying a font from a picture?

I know there are tools like WhatFont that can identify fonts used on a website, but that's using javascript and css to figure it out. I have a designer that did some artwork for me and he keeps evading the question of what font and colors were used and while i can use the eyedropper tool in photoshop to figure out the colors from the images he has supplied, figuring out the font is proving to be really hard. I figured that maybe with the increase in AI and things like that, there might be a tool out there that can figure it out?