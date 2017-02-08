Hacker News new | comments | show | ask | jobs | submit login
Intel to invest $7B in factory in Arizona, employ 3,000 (cnbc.com)
14 points by deepanchor 36 minutes ago | hide | past | web | 4 comments | favorite





I can't wait until every single company starts a PR campaign every single time they retool a factory or slightly expand production. "$1 billion investment, create or save 1,000 jobs!"

Whatever keeps you out of the Twitter crosshairs I guess.

reply


Just to clarify: This factory is about halfway complete. Intel halted completing the Fab around 2 years ago. I wonder if any deals were made w.r.t tax breaks to entice Intel to finish the project.

reply


You don't have to like someone personally to appreciate the good they'll do for you and your family.

reply


mean while the guy ignores the magnitudes more jobs in the solar industry to favor the antiquate coal jobs.

reply




Guidelines | FAQ | Support | API | Security | Lists | Bookmarklet | DMCA | Apply to YC | Contact

Search: