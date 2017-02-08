Hacker News
Intel to invest $7B in factory in Arizona, employ 3,000
(
cnbc.com
)
18 points
by
deepanchor
48 minutes ago
|
hide
|
past
|
web
|
7 comments
|
favorite
mikeyouse
20 minutes ago
I can't wait until every single company starts a PR campaign every single time they retool a factory or slightly expand production. "$1 billion investment, create or save 1,000 jobs!"
Whatever keeps you out of the Twitter crosshairs I guess.
reply
40acres
30 minutes ago
Just to clarify: This factory is about halfway complete. Intel halted completing the Fab around 2 years ago. I wonder if any deals were made w.r.t tax breaks to entice Intel to finish the project.
reply
problems
5 minutes ago
The threat of protectionism from the current administration has motivated a few companies in the auto sector already. Might be somewhat tied to that.
reply
pcunite
20 minutes ago
You don't have to like someone personally to appreciate the good they'll do for you and your family.
reply
jordache
17 minutes ago
mean while the guy ignores the magnitudes more jobs in the solar industry to favor the antiquate coal jobs.
reply
problems
3 minutes ago
Hopefully he'll get on board with it soon - if things keep going the way they have been, soon it economically won't be feasible not to.
reply
suyash
11 minutes ago
Trump effect - awesome!
reply
reply