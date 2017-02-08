Hacker News
Intel to invest $7B in factory in Arizona, employ 3,000
14 points
by
deepanchor
36 minutes ago
mikeyouse
7 minutes ago
I can't wait until every single company starts a PR campaign every single time they retool a factory or slightly expand production. "$1 billion investment, create or save 1,000 jobs!"
Whatever keeps you out of the Twitter crosshairs I guess.
40acres
17 minutes ago
Just to clarify: This factory is about halfway complete. Intel halted completing the Fab around 2 years ago. I wonder if any deals were made w.r.t tax breaks to entice Intel to finish the project.
pcunite
7 minutes ago
You don't have to like someone personally to appreciate the good they'll do for you and your family.
jordache
4 minutes ago
mean while the guy ignores the magnitudes more jobs in the solar industry to favor the antiquate coal jobs.
