Hacker News new | comments | show | ask | jobs | submit login
Intel to invest $7B in factory in Arizona, employ 3,000 (cnbc.com)
18 points by deepanchor 48 minutes ago | hide | past | web | 7 comments | favorite





I can't wait until every single company starts a PR campaign every single time they retool a factory or slightly expand production. "$1 billion investment, create or save 1,000 jobs!"

Whatever keeps you out of the Twitter crosshairs I guess.

reply


Just to clarify: This factory is about halfway complete. Intel halted completing the Fab around 2 years ago. I wonder if any deals were made w.r.t tax breaks to entice Intel to finish the project.

reply


The threat of protectionism from the current administration has motivated a few companies in the auto sector already. Might be somewhat tied to that.

reply


You don't have to like someone personally to appreciate the good they'll do for you and your family.

reply


mean while the guy ignores the magnitudes more jobs in the solar industry to favor the antiquate coal jobs.

reply


Hopefully he'll get on board with it soon - if things keep going the way they have been, soon it economically won't be feasible not to.

reply


Trump effect - awesome!

reply




Guidelines | FAQ | Support | API | Security | Lists | Bookmarklet | DMCA | Apply to YC | Contact

Search: