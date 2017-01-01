Hacker News new | comments | show | ask | jobs | submit login
There should be more ways to get help if you are at a pre-YC stage. I'd imagine there are a lot of startups that fail before they get to a YC stage.

Startup School is good but it's not ongoing. Most VC firms have been more helpful than YC in the early stages personally.

For example, I've had VC firms write me a letter of recommendation for a visa when that's not something YC would do.

I can see YC is trying to increase flow. Why not make it more organic?

Does YC still require founders move to the Bay Area? That is a significant burden for say, older founders with families.

I mention that because the pitch says:

"We know that great founders can come from anywhere — any city, school, country or background"

But the application form says:

"If we invest in you, your group is expected to move to the Bay Area for June–Aug 2017."

There's a bit of a disconnect, and I'm curious how it's reconciled.

YC is only 3 months. Last I checked they still expect you to come to the bay area, but only for those 3 months. After that you can do as you please.

I know this may be challenging in some situations, but I doubt YC could offer the same value remotely. For starters, many of the talks given off the record would never happen if they were being streamed and could easily be recorded. You also would have less interaction with fellow batchmates, be less involved in group office hours, and a myriad of other small details that come from being present.

For remote to work (at YC or in the workplace) I believe it needs to be fostered and prioritized, and YC as it is now was never built around making remote work. If that is ever going to work I suspect an entire batch would need to be remote and the entire experience redesigned for that batch, and that doesn't appear to be a priority for YC.

Yes, they require all the founders to be in the Bay Area from June-August 2017.

Also appears they have done away with the fellowship, which did not require a fellow to relocate.

I've noticed a lot of effort over the past year to get more startups interested in YC (deal flow). I'll say what I hear a lot of startup founders saying now -- YC is just not the same anymore. It's lost its appeal and exclusiveness factor. People are just turned off from it.

I hope some of the YC team reads this comment and takes heed.

I think you nailed it when you said exclusiveness: with so many companies per batch, there's less incentive for a startup to be one of the hundreds of companies in the YC portfolio now over any other VC firm. Yes, YC carries some brand weight still, but with less of the benefits it looked to have had before.

Agree, as someone that's applied to YC multiple times in the past, I've decided that I will not be applying because I increasingly feel that there's a disconnect between YC's orginal purpose and what it's become.

I have to agree. I applied to YC a few years back, failed, and subsequently shut down the business. If I ever start another company, I doubt highly that I would apply to YC. I'm not even really sure why. I just don't equate it with prestige anymore.

There's authenticity in all of these comments.

BUT - if you're going to take $100K Angel from someone - who would you prefer it to be?

YC is still the top. You get 'some brand', 'access to a lot of investors' - and some residual benefits from network access.

That's more than you get with most entities.

So if you're not 'hooked up' into investor networks, or are from an area that does not have good 'startup zen' - then YC is still probably the top choice.

And FYI I have no specific love for YC, and not relationship to them. And yes - though I think they are pretty good, I also think they aren possibly a little 'over-hyped', but that's not their fault. (Please don't ban me :) )

Can you recommend somewhere else then?

Techstars is one of the best accelerators and they still have about 10 companies per batch. They have expanded beyond the original location in Boulder which is how they have chosen to scale rather than having 100s of companies in one location.

http://www.techstars.com/companies/

An overlooked alternative is to:

1) Reduce your burn rate. 2) Save up enough money to live off of for a year. 3) Bootstrap your startup off your savings.

I am going to make a guess that many of the strongest startups will be produced from this procedure.

Getting funding, from YC or elsewhere, has a way of changing your startup in a way that makes it much less likely to succeed. They have said so in fact -- they want you to fail quickly.

They have said so in fact -- they want you to fail quickly.

That doesn't make you more likely to fail. Quite the opposite though, on the long run.

AngelPad [1] is probably the only "top tier" highly exclusive accelerator program left. All of the rest have (entirely reasonably) scaled as businesses. At ~12 companies per batch you won't get a more personalized experience. Thomas Korte and Carine Magescas care deeply about their founders and the entire experience is very, very personal - I can't recommend them enough.

[1] https://angelpad.org

For those that do not click the links...

Applications for YC Summer 2017 are open now: https://news.ycombinator.com/item?id=13600594

What exactly does this do? Clicked the links and it's not clear if YC is just request the community send links to the YC Application page, of if something else is going on.

reply


It lets you sign up and provide a more detailed recommendation for an individual or team that you think should apply to YC.

When you provide a recommendation, we reach out and encourage them to apply. You can also track the status of all your recommendations and see how they did.

By track the status, what exactly do you mean?

For example, they submitted an application, were rejected, meet YC, got funding, etc.

Exactly. You can see whether or not they applied, got an interview, and got accepted.

