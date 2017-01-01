I mention that because the pitch says:
"We know that great founders can come from anywhere — any city, school, country or background"
But the application form says:
"If we invest in you, your group is expected to move to the Bay Area for June–Aug 2017."
There's a bit of a disconnect, and I'm curious how it's reconciled.
I know this may be challenging in some situations, but I doubt YC could offer the same value remotely. For starters, many of the talks given off the record would never happen if they were being streamed and could easily be recorded. You also would have less interaction with fellow batchmates, be less involved in group office hours, and a myriad of other small details that come from being present.
For remote to work (at YC or in the workplace) I believe it needs to be fostered and prioritized, and YC as it is now was never built around making remote work. If that is ever going to work I suspect an entire batch would need to be remote and the entire experience redesigned for that batch, and that doesn't appear to be a priority for YC.
Also appears they have done away with the fellowship, which did not require a fellow to relocate.
Startup School is good but it's not ongoing. Most VC firms have been more helpful than YC in the early stages personally.
For example, I've had VC firms write me a letter of recommendation for a visa when that's not something YC would do.
I can see YC is trying to increase flow. Why not make it more organic?
I hope some of the YC team reads this comment and takes heed.
BUT - if you're going to take $100K Angel from someone - who would you prefer it to be?
YC is still the top. You get 'some brand', 'access to a lot of investors' - and some residual benefits from network access.
That's more than you get with most entities.
So if you're not 'hooked up' into investor networks, or are from an area that does not have good 'startup zen' - then YC is still probably the top choice.
And FYI I have no specific love for YC, and not relationship to them. And yes - though I think they are pretty good, I also think they aren possibly a little 'over-hyped', but that's not their fault. (Please don't ban me :) )
1) Reduce your burn rate.
2) Save up enough money to live off of for a year.
3) Bootstrap your startup off your savings.
I am going to make a guess that many of the strongest startups will be produced from this procedure.
Getting funding, from YC or elsewhere, has a way of changing your startup in a way that makes it much less likely to succeed. They have said so in fact -- they want you to fail quickly.
That doesn't make you more likely to fail though. Quite the opposite on the long run.
When you provide a recommendation, we reach out and encourage them to apply. You can also track the status of all your recommendations and see how they did.
For example, they submitted an application, were rejected, meet YC, got funding, etc.
