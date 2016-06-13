Hacker News new | comments | show | ask | jobs | submit login
London’s Lonely Unicorn: Two Frugal Expats and Their Billion-Dollar Startup (bloomberg.com)
28 points by tokenadult 1 hour ago





As the embedded video alludes, it's not that revolutionary an idea to pool transactions and use local resources to fulfill more cheaply if possible.

That said, the world is full of wildly successful companies that just executed well on not very revolutionary ideas, and they provide real value that was largely absent before they grew prominence. Sometimes it's not about doing something new, it's about doing it well, or doing it in a way that allows more people access.

reply


I live in Brazil and earn in Euros. Very happy with TransferWise, they save me a lot of money on fees - and they even warn me when the exchange rate is favorable.

You can get a first transfer free with an invitation link, here's mine:

reply


This is great, as someone who frequently transfers money from the US to Canada I wish I had known about this sooner. Hopefully they can actually make some money.

reply


Is this basically electronic Hawala?

reply




