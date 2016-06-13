That said, the world is full of wildly successful companies that just executed well on not very revolutionary ideas, and they provide real value that was largely absent before they grew prominence. Sometimes it's not about doing something new, it's about doing it well, or doing it in a way that allows more people access.
reply
You can get a first transfer free with an invitation link, here's mine: https://transferwise.com/u/5d78
That said, the world is full of wildly successful companies that just executed well on not very revolutionary ideas, and they provide real value that was largely absent before they grew prominence. Sometimes it's not about doing something new, it's about doing it well, or doing it in a way that allows more people access.
reply