Introducing Keybase Chat (keybase.io)
268 points by aston 2 hours ago | hide | past | web | 37 comments | favorite





This really does look great.

Edit: since I haven't been running Keybase for the past 2 weeks, I missed the fact that they disabled continuous background proof verification due to my concerns: https://github.com/keybase/keybase-issues/issues/2782#issuec...

Good on them! The rest of this comment is not actually applicable anymore and you should give Keybase Chat a try :)

Original comment:

-----------------

My biggest concern with it, however, is that the Keybase client is now frequently verifying all my contacts' proofs. Many of these verifications are for personal websites and are done over port 80 or involve DNS lookups that my contacts control.

This leaks a great deal of metadata over the network about who my contacts are, and makes it easy for a hostile network to determine who I am if I'm running the Keybase app.

I reported this on GitHub when I noticed it and have unfortunately not been regularly running the Keybase app since: https://github.com/keybase/keybase-issues/issues/2782

I hope they decide on some sort of fix for this. They could at least not do verifications over insecure connections and arbitrary 3rd party DNS lookups without my explicit approval.

Looks like they did in fact fix it, just forgot to report back. (Just saw a new comment on that issue)

Umm has anyone read the lisc. for this application?

https://keybase.io/docs/terms

When providing Keybase or the Service with content, such as your name, username, photos, social media names, data or files, or causing content to be posted, stored or transmitted using or through the Service (“Your Content”), including but not limited to the Registration Data and any other personal identification information that you provide, you hereby grant to us a non-exclusive, worldwide, perpetual, irrevocable, royalty-free, transferable (in whole or in part), fully-paid and sublicensable right, subject to the Privacy Policy, to use, reproduce, modify, transmit, display and distribute Your Content in any media known now or developed in the future, in connection with our provision of the Service. Further, to the fullest extent permitted under applicable law, you waive your moral rights and promise not to assert such rights or any other intellectual property or publicity rights against us, our sublicensees, or our assignees.

That's a bridge too far, and someone needs to dial this back.

> in connection with our provision of the Service.

This is pretty much boilerplate legalese that's generally intended to mean "you can't upload a file to your public folder, then sue us for copyright infringement because that file is in a public folder".

Lawyers seem like to cover their clients' asses as much as possible, but for a service like this that's designed for privacy-conscious people it'd do them well to step back and think about how the license comes across to privacy-conscious laypeople.

From what I've seen of Keybase, from back when they were just an alternative to the PGP Web of Trust to now, I don't think they're genuinely planning anything nefarious (but they'd still do well to have a ToS that reflects that).

Isn't that boilerplate legalese for a service that lets you upload, edit, and share media?

Note the "in connection with our provision of the Service". This largely looks to me like a standard set of terms that they require in order to not get sued for shuffling around your content just to provide the service you're signing up for.

While the rest of the paragraph looks standard to me, I'm not completely sure about that last sentence. Is that what you're wondering about?

OP here! I had to trim the post down for brevity, but I thought the HN community in particular might be interested in the API side of things.

Undocumented in the post: you can invent channels for app-to-app communication from the JSON API. For example, it's possible with Keybase chat to have a program posting encrypted messages for another person or program, without cluttering up the visual chat interface.

Also - to test chat we've cut the invitation requirement. You should be able to try the app without anyone inviting you.

Thank you and the Keybase team for this. Unlike other services, I think KB has solved the online identity authentication issue.

There's one hurdle I need to work through to get going on chat. Thus far I've avoided uploading my private GPG key to my Keybase profile, or even copying it to other devices (call me paranoid). Unfortunately this apparently means I can't authorize any other devices (see error message: http://imgur.com/a/UOftN). I assumed device keys were meant to solve this problem, but maybe not. Is there a supported way to make a subkey (GPG or otherwise) of my primary private GPG keypair, so other devices can securely authenticate against my KB profile?

This is cool. One thing that keeps me from using Slack, &c is that I don't trust my information to be stored on their servers. Keybase's combination of private keys and open source tools and protocols makes me comfortable with your server-side storage.

Your post does a good job describing what is stored in a readable format on your servers. One thing I didn't understand is where the data sent to users not yet on Keybase is stored. It sounds like my client is responsible for storing this unsent message, either locally or on Keybase's server encrypted for myself, and occasionally querying the DB to see if the target user exists and re-encrypting it. Is that right?

Finally, any thoughts on spam prevention for this protocol?

oh, great question! I wish I'd been clearer in the post.

Encrypted messages waiting for others are stored on Keybase servers. But they're encrypted only for the sender. The important requirement of this protocol is the removal of extra human steps, especially the ones before composing a message. The only thing a person should have to do is (a) write a message and (b) maybe tell the recipient it's waiting for them on keybase.

It's the worst to ask someone for their number or email before you get to compose a message.

There are still computer steps, however, and Keybae hides them from you. If you post an encrypted message for foo@reddit, then you sign a statement to yourself that foo@reddit is an intended recipient. When foo@reddit proves herself by announcing a key, your own client verifies the announcement and rekeys the content for her, assuming her key proof matches your signed assertion. This is no work for you, although it does require that one of your devices comes online. If they try to get to the content and all of your devices are off, they'll see a message that the original sender needs to come online before it's available for the first time.

The story with phones will be even better, as they're easier to reach through push notifications.

As with most large data encryption, this is performed by rekeying a symmetric key. So you can leave a huge attachment for foo@reddit and you don't have to download/upload the data all over again just to make it available.

As for spam prevention...we're still discussing. We obviously don't have the ability to study message contents. At the very least, we will need to have easy/clear blocking features

> Keybae

I hope this is an internal nickname ;)

Thanks for expanding, and I wish you luck on the spam prevention. We often have conversations in the office about implementing a cost-based anti-spam system[1] for email, but I think a lack of universal usage kills that idea before it can begin. Keybase may be in a position to implement it before the protocol and user interfaces have ossified. Something to think about.

I find this stuff fascinating. Deciding not to interview with you guys because I didn't want to move remains one of the biggest "what if"s of my career so far :)

[1] https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Cost-based_anti-spam_systems

This is really cool. Question: right now, I have a [deep link to Keybase's encrypt page][1] on my website as "Create encrypted message." Will there be a way to do something similar, but using Keybase Chat(tm)? ("build it yourself" is an acceptable answer in this instance)

[1]: https://keybase.io/encrypt#oddevan

Huh, the channels support is just in time to replace App.net (or maybe "to do App.net right", since it didn't really get off the ground.)

reply


Q: group chats? Seems like it could be done by encrypting (and sending) the message to all recipients, so it's not particularly efficient, but it's a valuable UI thing.

  > Undocumented in the post: you can invent channels
  > for app-to-app communication from the JSON API.
Is everything accessible from the JSON API? Like, say I wanted to create a mashup of GitHub and Keybase, could I do so?

I just installed the app but still get asked for an invitation code. The chat sounds great, looking forward to try it out! edit: Nevermind, on the website I wasn't asked.

Firstly, thank you so much!

Secondly, I think this is incredibly important moving forward with the proliferation of messaging channels. I want to be able to use one program for all of my different chat sessions. Whether that be adium or pidgin or mIRC or even weechat/bitlebee in a docker container. It would be great if there would be common plugins for common chat clients provided off the shelf. :D

We didn't design Keybase's chat API to match any messaging standard, but the number of calls into it are very few and flexible, and we're open to change.

As it is right now, I imagine it would be very easy to write a library that acts as a bridge to other interfaces, if that's of interest.

There are calls to see into your "inbox" which is the set of conversations, read messages, even peek at unread messages. And of course send messages, too.

That looks spectacular, can't wait to try it tonight. Hope this software can overcome the network effects of existing systems. End-to-end encryption is really, really important, but I feel like the real game changer is being able to instantly chat with anybody online by just typing in their username.

Is it technically possible for Signal/Whatsapp to use Keybase keys in lieu of phone numbers? If so, how practical would it be to add this as an option?

No. And even if it were possible they wouldn't allow it. Their servers are designed to forbid anything different from what they already do. Forget about that.

I wonder how that would work with key rotation. Those chat services do a lot of key management for you during a conversation, while Keybase is more focused on long-lived keys.

Found the relevant part of the post:

How Keybase solves this problem:

End-to-end encrypt all messages, but only "exploding messages" (coming soon) will have FS. Therefore, your history will survive, encrypted, except for the messages you choose.

Hey malgorithms, this is great! I check the Keybase website every month or so for updates and discovered yesterday that there's a new logo, replacing the old thieving dog/ferret/raccoon with what appears to be a person's head with their hair in a bun holding a key. Can you give some background on the thinking behind this logo redesign? (Sorry it's not a question about chat, per say)

I don't know for sure, but my assumption is that she is 'Alice'[0] which is a common name used when explaining cryptography

[0] https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Alice_and_Bob

Looks like it's a bit more friendly than some creepo raccoon

Not only that - but a "thieving raccoon" helps reinforce the mistaken belief that crypto is only for criminals. While I don't think that had a "serious" effect or that people would read so heavily into a logo - it never sat well with me. While I didn't notice the logo change until the GP post pointed it out, I like the new one better.

Thoughts from skimming the post:

Using all of the associated accounts across services to do user lookup is really quite cool, and the CLI integration and public broadcasts look very fun. Nice work there.

Multi-device key management is one of the hardest tasks for end-to-end, but that's been taken seriously from the beginning by keybase, and I'm leaning toward optimism. The UX decisions for forward secrecy seem pretty reasonable as well.

Awesome! I've been using this for the past few weeks on and off, and the user experience is very pleasant.

Now that I know about the JSON API for chatting, I'll have to add it to my unofficial Ruby interface[1].

[1]: https://github.com/woodruffw/keybase-unofficial

Wow, this is awesome! A colleague and I were just recently discussing how badly we feel the need for "encryption-first" chat software is - not tools that sell it as a feature, but tools that make it _the_ feature.

Great work KB team!

This is fantastic! I've been playing with it for a bit, and I'm loving it.

Question: since (encrypted) chat history is stored on keybase servers, does my chat history count against my KBFS quota? If so, how do I clear it out? If not, how do you mitigate against someone building a pseudo-FS on top of chat messages for free unlimited storage?

This looks great, but if you want this to work, you need Android and iOS support. When is that going to happen? Is that going to happen?

I would love to have a linux curses client for encrypted chat. Something that irssi can connect to, perhaps?

Even better would be an open protocol. Keybase would sit as the trusted key database (go figure), verifier of identities.

this looks like a great codebase! thanks so much for open sourcing this.

If I don't have a keybase account, can I use this app?

It'll be interesting to see if I ever receive messages from my fellow HN users now that it's a bit easier to do so without navigating my website to find my email address. I doubt it, but still.

I'll give it a run when I get home today. Since few of my contacts use Keybase, or would have any interest in Keybase, this is less "Wow! Awesome!" for me than the release of KBFS was - but it's still pretty cool.

I love how Keybase is expanding to be more than just a collection of "internet personas verified by a PGP signature" and am interested in what else you guys may have in the works.

E: Updated my profile info to make mention of Keybase Chat. And I don't even have it yet. ;)

