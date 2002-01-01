reply
I don't know of a fuzz comparison, but there has been fuzzing done on the rust library without finding anything bad, e.g. see this issue [1].
[0] http://benchmarksgame.alioth.debian.org/u64q/performance.php...
[1] https://github.com/rust-lang/regex/issues/203
1: http://www.regular-expressions.info/catastrophic.html
https://webcache.googleusercontent.com/search?q=cache:mVrrFL...
if(STR_COMP(s1, p) >= 0)
{
do{ ++p; }while(*p);
++p;
if(STR_COMP(s1, p) <= 0)
return set_->isnot ? next : ++next;
}
I mean, I spend most of my time coding searching for bugs, not avoiding them.
Regex engines used in browsers are both fast and hardened against these attacks.
reply