Free Barrett Brown donors sue DOJ, FBI for right to give anonymously (freebarrettbrown.org)
I just read through his Wikipedia entry. I'm confused: He got 63 months in jail for uploading a "threatening" YouTube video? The rest of the charges seem to be vague "resisting arrest"-like charges (i.e. charges they just piled on to get a plea, which they got).

In fact the original reason for the raid didn't seem to result in charges against him. It is a bunch of artificial charges they piled on later, and his response to the original raid in a video that they got him on.

Not to mention that they had twelve charges at one point because he posted a hyperlink? The whole thing is really odd. I've read a few cases like this where the federal government just piles on tons of charges because they just want to "get" an individual and they're quite indifferent for what.

Yeah I've been following this for a while. The people who locked him up seem to be seriously threatened by what he was working to uncover, but beyond that it makes no sense.

IANAL but freedom of religion is the first amendment, and basically what the country was founded on: Matthews 6:3-4 "But when you give to the needy, do not let your left hand know what your right hand is doing, 4 so that your giving may be in secret. Then your Father, who sees what is done in secret, will reward you."

I don't know if it applies in this case, but that's what I think of when I read this...

If he had committed this crime in the UK, he'd be out of prison by now. But because he was in the US, he may never get out.

He was already released, sort of:

https://www.wired.com/2016/12/anonymous-barrett-brown-free-r...

Barrett Brown is free.

He's already out of prison. Just as a point of contrast, Britain's Official Secrets Act would likely be far less forgiving than American law in this case.

Wait, these guys are not allowed to, but big, moneyed interests are able to give anonymously to SuperPACs?

The issue here seems to be that law enforcement agencies can compel disclosure of donor lists, even when there is no good reason. This is a different (but related) issue to Citizens United and other recent First Amendment cases, which have allowed organizations to keep donor lists non-public.

I think this case shows that Citizens United didn't go far enough in protecting anonymous speech.

