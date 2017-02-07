In fact the original reason for the raid didn't seem to result in charges against him. It is a bunch of artificial charges they piled on later, and his response to the original raid in a video that they got him on.
Not to mention that they had twelve charges at one point because he posted a hyperlink? The whole thing is really odd. I've read a few cases like this where the federal government just piles on tons of charges because they just want to "get" an individual and they're quite indifferent for what.
I don't know if it applies in this case, but that's what I think of when I read this...
https://www.wired.com/2016/12/anonymous-barrett-brown-free-r...
I think this case shows that Citizens United didn't go far enough in allowing anonymous speech.
