Java-micro – A lightweight framework for building Java microservices (github.com)
24 points by domwong 3 hours ago





Nice to have side-by-side implementations in Go and Java that can work together.

It does appear to deliberately disable pipelining / connection pooling though (setting Connection: close) : https://github.com/Sixt/java-micro/blob/389a7ee4da2e50888bf4...

That would make each new rpc call a new socket connection, which would limit how well it could scale.

This is a byproduct of the early implementation of go-micro which did not handle keepalives. Basically go-micro would handle a request and then close its side of the connection. It now handles that more gracefully so pipelining/connection pooling could be enabled. One for someone to PR ;)

Can't find it in the introduction, how's authentication and authorization handled?

The framework does not handle authentication and authorization

