It does appear to deliberately disable pipelining / connection pooling though (setting Connection: close) : https://github.com/Sixt/java-micro/blob/389a7ee4da2e50888bf4...
That would make each new rpc call a new socket connection, which would limit how well it could scale.
reply
It does appear to deliberately disable pipelining / connection pooling though (setting Connection: close) : https://github.com/Sixt/java-micro/blob/389a7ee4da2e50888bf4...
That would make each new rpc call a new socket connection, which would limit how well it could scale.
reply