Ask HN: How do you get mentorship experience in a small company
I'm a Junior Developer in a company that only employs one other dev who is my boss. I would really like to get some mentorship experience but I don't know how to without having someone to mentor. Does anyone have any experience in this?





So if I'm understanding you correctly, you're a junior dev who wants to have a mentee? Shouldn't you be more concerned with finding a mentor at this point in your career? I suppose you could start with mentoring college and high school students who are interested in entering the field. Just my two cents

