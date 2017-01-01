It's a good talk and WireGuard is quite interesting. IPSec, OpenVPN, et al., are great but I definitely think there's a need for a high-performance, high-security, easy to configure VPN.
The demo is only two and a half minutes long, check it out.
[0]: https://fosdem.org/2017/schedule/event/wireguard/
[1]: https://fosdem.org/2017/schedule/event/wireguard/attachments...
[2]: https://fosdem.org/2017/schedule/event/wireguard/attachments...
The author answered questions there.
Also 4 days ago for its FOSDEM presentation:
In terms of whether that's good or bad, it depends on your requirements and what's optimal to you. If you think about the problems in OpenSSL, which backs OpenVPN, then that's been a fairly large surface vector. Compare that to ipsec/ike2 related vectors.
