So check the manufacturer of the driver, and if it's Microsoft then assign the lowest priority.
Am I missing something here?
reply
The adage "If it's stupid but it works, it isn't stupid" may apply here... or this may be the perfect counterexample.
EDIT: It's also possible that this is the "simpler" solution. The behavior of the driver selector probably went through a litany of testing before this problem was discovered. Changing the driver ranking algorithm is a major modification that would warrant another litany of testing. Given budgets and deadlines, I can see someone implementing this hack as a clever way to avoid re-testing a major component.
Technical debt is common for the same reasons monetary debt is common.
Or perhaps Microsoft doesn't always share drivers between the hardware team and the Windows team?
Just speculating.
Nothing profound about this kludge IMHO.
"I have a USB 3.0 controller in my system where Microsoft took over control of the driver, probably due to the hardware manufacturer going under. Anyway, the driver Microsoft provide is signed by the same certificate as they use to sign other drivers for Windows. But in this case, you would want the Microsoft provided driver to win out over any manufacturer provided driver because they are all broken in some way."
Of course they could have separate signing certificates for 'overriding' drivers, but that would be just as much a hack as using the time stamp.
I sort of get WHY they don't priorities highest file version above timestamp, but it also seems to indicate that they have an issue with managing drivers. I'm sure it's more complicated than I imaging, but shouldn't there by a way to tell Windows that you installed a driver and you want to use that one and not the bundled/updated driver from Microsoft... Well I suppose there is, give it a newer timestamp.
> Are you just a bunch of slackers?
Yes, yes you are.
So check the manufacturer of the driver, and if it's Microsoft then assign the lowest priority.
Am I missing something here?
reply