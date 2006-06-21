Hacker News new | comments | show | ask | jobs | submit login
Why are all Windows drivers dated June 21, 2006? Don’t you ever update drivers? (microsoft.com)
35 points by ikeboy 2 hours ago | hide | past | web | 13 comments | favorite





"...if more than one driver provides a perfect match, then the one with the most recent timestamp is chosen. If there is still a tie, then the one with the highest file version number is chosen."

So check the manufacturer of the driver, and if it's Microsoft then assign the lowest priority.

Am I missing something here?

reply


Microsoft, as a company, has issues with inter-team communication. So I'm guessing the bug of Windows drivers taking priority was discovered by the build team, and rather than talk to the relevant team about the problem, they decided to just fix it themselves with this hack.

The adage "If it's stupid but it works, it isn't stupid" may apply here... or this may be the perfect counterexample.

EDIT: It's also possible that this is the "simpler" solution. The behavior of the driver selector probably went through a litany of testing before this problem was discovered. Changing the driver ranking algorithm is a major modification that would warrant another litany of testing. Given budgets and deadlines, I can see someone implementing this hack as a clever way to avoid re-testing a major component.

Technical debt is common for the same reasons monetary debt is common.

reply


Microsoft might be the manufacturer of the hardware, and perhaps in that case they still don't want drivers built and distributed with Windows to override drivers installed separately?

reply


Why not, since they are more recent?

reply


Perhaps the user has installed a specific version for a reason?

Or perhaps Microsoft doesn't always share drivers between the hardware team and the Windows team?

Just speculating.

reply


Using the date is obviously a kludge and does not match the semantics of the desired mechanism (3rd party specific drivers overriding baseline system drivers).

Nothing profound about this kludge IMHO.

reply


Yeah- it's something, alright. But "profound" is rather a stretch.

reply


Amazing how "bad hack" got labeled as "profound"

reply


Wouldn't it be better if the system knew to assign less priority to Microsoft-signed drivers?

reply


No. I need some cases, the MS provided driver must take precedence over the vendor one. As a comment to this article says:

"I have a USB 3.0 controller in my system where Microsoft took over control of the driver, probably due to the hardware manufacturer going under. Anyway, the driver Microsoft provide is signed by the same certificate as they use to sign other drivers for Windows. But in this case, you would want the Microsoft provided driver to win out over any manufacturer provided driver because they are all broken in some way."

Of course they could have separate signing certificates for 'overriding' drivers, but that would be just as much a hack as using the time stamp.

reply


>And if more than one driver provides a perfect match, then the one with the most recent timestamp is chosen. If there is still a tie, then the one with the highest file version number is chosen.

I sort of get WHY they don't priorities highest file version above timestamp, but it also seems to indicate that they have an issue with managing drivers. I'm sure it's more complicated than I imaging, but shouldn't there by a way to tell Windows that you installed a driver and you want to use that one and not the bundled/updated driver from Microsoft... Well I suppose there is, give it a newer timestamp.

reply


This reads like they are actually proud of this...!

reply


Considering the workaround?

> Are you just a bunch of slackers?

Yes, yes you are.

reply




Guidelines | FAQ | Support | API | Security | Lists | Bookmarklet | DMCA | Apply to YC | Contact

Search: