Learning to rank in Slack Search
26 points
by
isabellat
58 minutes ago
danpalmer
0 minutes ago
Today I learned Slack has a "relevant" option for search terms. Maybe I should try it again - I had stopped using search entirely because of the results being fairly irrelevant.
joe_fro
50 minutes ago
This is a very informative article. If you're interested in getting started with search relevancy I would also suggest the book:
https://www.manning.com/books/relevant-search
Which was very helpful to me.
garysieling
10 minutes ago
I second this recommendation, I used Relevant Search to build
https://www.findlectures.com
isabellat
49 minutes ago
Thank you for the book suggestion. Happy you found the article informative!
isabellat
50 minutes ago
Hi, I'm one of the authors on the post, happy to answer any questions.
