Learning to rank in Slack Search
(
slack.engineering
)
isabellat
49 minutes ago
4 comments
joe_fro
42 minutes ago
This is a very informative article. If you're interested in getting started with search relevancy I would also suggest the book:
https://www.manning.com/books/relevant-search
Which was very helpful to me.
reply
garysieling
1 minute ago
I second this recommendation, I used Relevant Search to build
https://www.findlectures.com
reply
isabellat
40 minutes ago
Thank you for the book suggestion. Happy you found the article informative!
reply
isabellat
41 minutes ago
Hi, I'm one of the authors on the post, happy to answer any questions.
reply
