Learning to rank in Slack Search (slack.engineering)
26 points by isabellat 58 minutes ago | hide | past | web | 5 comments | favorite





Today I learned Slack has a "relevant" option for search terms. Maybe I should try it again - I had stopped using search entirely because of the results being fairly irrelevant.

This is a very informative article. If you're interested in getting started with search relevancy I would also suggest the book: https://www.manning.com/books/relevant-search

Which was very helpful to me.

I second this recommendation, I used Relevant Search to build https://www.findlectures.com

Thank you for the book suggestion. Happy you found the article informative!

Hi, I'm one of the authors on the post, happy to answer any questions.

