US Army approves Dakota Access Pipeline without required environmental review (google.com)
At this point, the main concern is getting that camp cleaned up before the flood comes. It should be noted that the tribe has passed a resolution for protestors to go home[1] with no provisions for relocation. This isn't the only area of North Dakota that is going to flood this year and money spent on this foolishness is going to be missed. Devils Lake is going to rise about 4' under current estimates.

The reporting has been so bad and at times just stupid[2] that the state had to setup a FAQ[3] just to combat some of the foolishness. Point 14 directly contradicts this article and pretty much shows how bad the reporting has been.

1) http://fortune.com/2017/01/21/standing-rock-sioux-pipeline/

2) There are no friggin wild buffalo roaming North Dakota - they are all on ranches, preserves, or the national park land.

3) https://ndresponse.gov/dakota-access-pipeline/myth-vs-fact

[edit]The reason this particular corridor is used is because it was initially cleared in 1982 for an existing gas pipeline. The DAPL pipeline runs parallel to that pipe. [/edit]

On the fortune.com link you posted says:

"The tribe has been encouraging protesters to go home since the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers agreed to an environmental review of the $3.8 billion project in December."

But now, the news is that it seems the environmental review won't be needed.

http://rapidcityjournal.com/news/local/standing-rock-sioux-d... from the 3rd.

I think the concern is that the environmental impact of the prior pipeline is non-zero on the local water table. A scale up of this operation is unlikely to improve this situation.

Fracking isn't exactly zero impact on the water table.

Either way tell that to the communities which are having trains explode within city limits killing people. Or massive truck spills.

Please site the source for this statement.

Environmental review that should have happened.

The 1st article states that protestors should go home because an environmental review was going to be done. Now its not going to be done per executive order by trump.

As far as I can tell -- there's some evidence of false flag operations regarding the "stand down and go home" resolution.

There seems to be plenty of voices from the Standing Rock Sioux tribe leadership calling for continued peaceful protest.

"unanimously passed" - the only false flag is the outside pundits and paid protestors who are going to get in trouble for working in North Dakota and not filing their taxes. The state is rather unhappy, particularly given who the likely donors are and this is causing a budget problem for the state.

I have never heard of people being paid to protest at Standing Rock under the table. "paid protestors at Standing Rock not filing their taxes" is a theme I have not heard of before. Congratulations.

From the Standing Rock protestors that I am personally acquainted with, the Indian tribes in the area recognize that the only reason the world cares about their problems is because a thousand white people showed up. I am being flippant of course and I realize that it's just not white people.

I personally know people who went to the Standing Rock camp that were not paid protesters.

Interestingly enough, I trust their words more than yours.

For the sake of clarity -- who are the outside donors that are funding the protest and bringing the state government to its knees?

>I personally know people who went to the Standing Rock camp that were not paid protesters.

I didn't see OP claim that there weren't "real" protesters, only that some were paid.

Given that (paid) journalists covering the event have been charged as protesters, implying that at least law enforcement lumps the journalists in with the protesters -- there is no doubt a way to support the claim that "at least one 'protester' is paid".

The suggestion that a significant number of the 10s of thousands are being paid is just propaganda though and deserves to be challenged.


I know people on both sides. I have relatives on both sides. I was pretty neutral until the latest round of reporting and looking at what's going to happen this spring with the flooding. The long term business impact on all reservations is problematic.

Interestingly enough, I trust my relatives and friends words more than yours.

Soros is the biggest, and yes, the money spent here is a major drag on the state.

Can you point to any legitimate source that says George Soros is funding the protests? Or are you suggesting real news outlets are purposefully not reporting this?

To be clear: do you have evidence that George Soros is funding protests? If you do, you should tell someone in the media about it, as it would be a huge story.

What huge story? KFYR has had it on daily for months. Just look at the organizers here and what groups pay them. I don't get why you think this would be huge?


Are you saying you have friends and relatives being paid by Soros?

Do you have any independent evidence suggesting that protesters were paid? Citing the North Dakota government page is kind of like citing Sean Spicer on inauguration crowd sizes.

Friends of mine have been up there on their own, or donating money and goods. Blaming "paid protesters" is self-deception. What does it benefit you to believe that people aren't doing this because they believe in it?

Oh, I believe some of them believe in it, as I said I have relatives there. On the other hand, there are paid organizers from various groups here. One doesn't change the other. Plus, I'm just sick of articles like this that just lie and don't check facts. I expect better of the BBC.

An easy way to demonstrate the truth of the "paid protesters" claim is to show any way one can sign up to be a paid protestor. I have been doing some unpaid protesting and wouldn't mind a check, to be honest.

Until then: FAKE NEWS!

That article doesn't mention anything that you mention here. Also, I certainly haven't heard any real news or information outlet making claims like you've described.

Forgive me, but isn't this the final environmental assessment the Army Corps of Engineers produced?

http://cdm16021.contentdm.oclc.org/cdm/ref/collection/p16021...

That was the initial assessment completed in July of last year, but further environmental study was deemed required: http://bigstory.ap.org/article/87381a7d1abd4817a8991b0c8caea... "An assessment conducted last year determined the crossing would not have a significant impact on the environment. However, then-Assistant Army Secretary for Civil Works Jo-Ellen Darcy on Dec. 4 declined to issue permission for the crossing, saying a broader environmental study was warranted."

This one has been called into question. It was expected that the Army would do a fully independent study.

Goofy politicized edited headline and link redirection through G to BBC? Try again, 'socialentp.

I always wonder what's the best way to assess environmental impact of the oil pipeline. Sure, it's going to leak at some point, and create a mess that may never get cleaned up. However, is it safer (or energy efficient) than carrying the oil on trains/trucks?

As far as I understand it, the pipeline being fought over symbolically rather than for reasons that make analytic sense. If there's an environmental argument, it's that the pipeline will make using shale sands oil from Canada cheaper which is a Bad Thing because we use more stuff when it's cheaper.

The correct approach would be to make fees and penalties for environmental impact higher (carbon tax, EPA able to levy big fines for oil spills, etc.) and then let the market figure it out rather than fight like crazy over specific cases.

Now, as to the subject of the pipeline running through native american territory because white people were (justifiably) worried about their drinking water if it ran through their watershed -- that's a whole different issue.

Existing pipelines within a few hundred miles of this site have recently leaked into water supplies. This is not symbolic; it's about where the tribe gets their water from.

This is very valid. But I think there's _also_ an important symbolic goal here.

"This pipeline was moved because local communities feared the risk to the water supply. So the company felt it was appropriate to move it into the tribal community area."

"Water risk to white people? No no no. Water risk to Native communities? Well, we can live with that."

It also has to do with the fact that local communities had a significant population in comparison to the native american m tribes who lived in the area.


There are people who live in the pipeline's projected path and their water will be poisoned if/when the pipeline leaks. That's not symbolism, that's life and death.

reply


In my view, each method needs to be justified on its own merits, since there is no a priori entitlement to extract and ship the oil in the first place. There's also no good justification for burdening the public with the risk of the pipeline, just because it replaces a greater risk somewhere else.

If the pipeline is safe, prove it. If the trains and trucks are safe, prove it. If neither, then leave the oil in the ground.

> If neither, then leave the oil in the ground.

Nothing is ever perfectly safe. Nothing you do ever has no impact. Everything in life is about tradeoffs, and the right thing to do is pick the best one. NOT wait for the perfect one!

Waiting generally has a very low environmental impact. Higher energy costs and a slower economy are not necessarily bad. Unbridled growth is not the only option.

their point is that it's a false choice. perhaps those resources are better spent developing energy technology that does not require that we accept a certain amount of "unavoidable" environmental damage. it is avoidable, but perhaps a completely free market does not encode that effectively

Roads/rails already exist, as do standards about safe transport of oil by train/truck.

What are you suggesting, exactly? That each locality can block whatever transport goes through it? Maybe put up a tollbooth?

> If neither, then leave the oil in the ground.

Coal isn't safe either, nor nuclear, hell even with solar someone might fall off a roof during maintenance or installation and the panels can be toxic. What perfectly safe energy source do you propose?

When was the last time you heard of a truck spilling 336,000 gallons?

http://www.al.com/news/birmingham/index.ssf/2016/09/alabama_...

The debate over the pipelines seems to be largely symbolic. The oil is going to get pulled out of the oilsands and transported either way, it only seems logical (and probably more ecological) to use a giant pipe instead of trucks/trains.

The debate is social. This is going through tribal lands because the tribes are poor and legally limited. They can't defend themselves. If you tried to run a pipeline under the water supply for 10,000 rich white people, it'd die before the first inch of pipe was laid. The very land it's going under is just a tiny fragment of low-value land left to the tribes, after multiple gunpoint-driven treaties left a tiny "reservation".

Power. It's about power. And power is tied to race. It's morally disgusting, and a lot of this talk is just misdirection, avoiding the real, valid source of anger and rebellion.

Water pollution from leaks, as pointed out elsewhere in the comments here, is more than symbolism

What would be more ecological is to leave the stuff in the ground in the first place. This is not a symbolic fight.

You are arguing the wrong side. What would be more ecological is using less oil.

You can't block supply while demand is there, because the demand will be filled by someone, only this time by someone with less oversight [from you].

You want to make a difference add more "good" supply, or reduce demand.

Bad supply will automatically go down if you do this, with no extra effort.

Supply and demand don't only flow in one direction. Oil demand is absolutely responsive to price (and thus supply), in the form of energy users turning to alternative sources of energy, focusing more on energy efficient machinery, using less energy (driving less when the cost of driving rises).

It sounds like a magical knob but it impacts a lot. The complaints about drinking water are small here in comparison to a high cost of oil. What if families can't afford to eat or travel to work because of the higher cost of oil?


But that's not a proposal on the table, so it is a symbolic fight.

Ya, it would be more ecological if we leave modern civilization and go back to our hunter gatherer days.

Or of we just slow down a bit.


Trucks are the worst in every way, by a lot.

Compared with pipelines, For the same amount of oil moved the same distance, trains cost 2x more and use more energy. Most years trains spill less per oil moved than pipelines, which is their one win.

Unfortunately, when trains have accidents, they tend to be both in towns and have fire. 45 people died in a single Canadain oil train accident in 2013.

Pipelines have great record in terms of human safety.

North Dakota has some recent oil spills with trains.

http://articles.latimes.com/2014/jan/13/nation/la-na-nn-nort...

http://www.cbsnews.com/news/north-dakota-town-evacuated-afte...

It used to be that oil would just seep to the surface. That generally stopped once we figured out we could usefully burn it and began draining the easily access sources. I wonder which is "worse" what there was prior to petroleum becoming a commodity or the pipeline leaks that happen now.

There are well known ocean seeps that have been ongoing for tens or hundreds of thousands of years[1]:

>Researchers have found that natural offshore seeps near Goleta, California, alone have leaked up to 25 tons of oil each day – for the last several hundred thousand years.

1. http://aoghs.org/offshore-history/california-oil-seeps/

Not in the middle of the water supply for 10,000 people.

It's certainly safer for the environment in general in terms of oil spills but the communities that would suffer from truck or trail spills are different from the communities that would suffer from pipeline spills. And since the former don't get to sue but the later do there's a certain pressure against pipelines in general.

But on the other hand pipelines are more cost effective than other means of transport. That means the oil gets to market more cheaply and that will tend to decrease the price of oil, meaning more is used, meaning more CO2 in the air. Raising the price by taxing oil would mean that we would get the double benefit of less oil use and government money to pay down the debt or whatever but that's harder to do politically than just block pipelines.

Or we could decline to expand our oil industry further, on the grounds that the long term economics of the industry are a poor prospect and it makes little sense to continue encouraging its growth in the US.

This project really doesn't have many positive externalities for its host nation. For an administration that's "America First" they're been very quiet about who actually benefits. Some few Americans do.

Pipelines are much safer than trains or trucks at delivering oil or LNG. That subject is not up for debate.

The problem is that when you build this infrastructure, it comes along with long-term financial contracts. Which is to say, if you build it, you're gonna use it.

As a result, it discourages investments in other energy infrastructure projects. Once the pipeline is in, we are stuck with it until it ages out of usefulness or if green energy radically undercuts the profitability of fossil fuels such that the pipeline is abandoned. But because of those long-term financial contracts, the likelihood of the pipeline being abandoned is far less than it would have been if trucks were used instead.

Small short-to-medium-term risk, larger long-term risk.

Once installed, pipelines can be -- and are -- used to transport any fluid; they're not limited to oil and natural gas. They can also be used for other purposes: the Williams Companies ran fiber-optic cable through decommissioned pipelines in the 1990s, drastically improving coast-to-coast network connectivity.

Also, remember the article from yesterday about how utilities are building solar plants to insulate themselves from swings in the price of oil and natural gas. The current round of pipeline building and the current round of solar-building are complementary; both are about moving away from coal.

Wind has arrived, solar is arriving, and geothermal and pumped hydro are probably next. The future of the world's energy supply looks pretty bright, and it looks likely that the Saudis were right back in the 1970s when they predicted that the oil age wouldn't end when we ran out of oil, just as how the stone age didn't end when we ran out of stones.

> Pipelines are much safer than trains or trucks at delivering oil or LNG. That subject is not up for debate.

Safer by what measure? Pipelines have fewer spills than trucks, but a truck spill is generally limited to one truck's worth of oil whereas a pipe can spill a huge amount. (I'm not sure where trains fit in. A train carries more oil than a truck, but train accidents won't always break every car).

Modern pipelines have sensors that are monitored continuously and leaks can be detected incredibly quick.

The recent leak in ND was a little worse than normal because it was during a rough blizzard which made it rather difficult to respond quickly.


>Pipelines are much safer than trains or trucks at delivering oil or LNG. That subject is not up for debate.

source(s)?

A pipeline is 4.5 times safer.

https://www.fraserinstitute.org/research/safety-transportati...

... we should be resisting any and all modalities of future fossil fuel exploitation. who cares if pipelines are "safer" when we know that there is no planet-safe way to burn the oil they carry. if pipelines are the most efficient way to move the resource of oil, we need to be preventing their deployment because oil will kill us if we let it.

we're in the midgame of climate change... better to take radical action to prevent the worst possible end case.

So shoot yourself in the foot and hope to fly? No, the tech will be ready when its ready. The production tech is not ready. Free electricity will always win in a free market, so there is literally no radical fight needed, or wanted. If you actually want influence, buy teslas, build solar panel building machines, refine electric motor and storage tech. Shutting down the infrastructure that gets you there is asinine and counter productive.

reply


It is indeed up for debate. I would like to see sources backing that up. I can find sources saying just the opposite. I think it comes down to what you mean by safe. Safer for humans in the immediate area of an accident, safer for the environment, safer for humans as a whole. I would indeed argue that is loses in the later two.

I agree with the rest of your comments.

Link without going to google.com:

https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/amp/38901498

reply


Direct link: http://www.bbc.com/news/world-us-canada-38901498

The route is interesting. First it goes west apparently to get around a body of water. Then it goes under the water at this location anyway. It would have been shorter to go south-east so I wonder what prevented that.

reply


From looking at the map, it seems like the pipeline could have been built heading south-east directly from Stanley, avoiding crossing the river at all. Does anyone have any insight as to why it was built west first, then swing to the south-east?

So now we're getting DAPL and DACA but not DAPA.

Well, Trump could withdraw support for DACA as he promised, but he's now signed off on thousands of new DACAs, so he's in no hurry to change the program.

The review is pointless anyway, it's just useless stalling.

They already built 1,171 miles of it - do you think an environmental review is going to make a difference for the last 1 mile?

It doesn't matter if you are for or against this, the time to protest it was before they built it, not when it's basically done.

The tribes' position, at least (not necessarily the position of everyone else opposing it) is that it should be rerouted so it isn't tunneled directly under Lake Oahe, their main water source. That's not inconsistent with completing it, since tunneling under the lake isn't the only possible route. Though the pipeline owner would prefer not to reroute it.

That was also the basis for the Army Corps of Engineers ordering a more extensive environmental review. My understanding is the review wasn't to determine whether the pipeline would be built at all, but 1) to evaluate whether the proposed route under Lake Oahe, which requires an easement to be granted on federal land, is a suitable option, and 2) if yes, to determine what conditions should be placed on the easement to minimize the likelihood and/or impact of a spill. Their press release at the time is here: http://www.usace.army.mil/Media/News-Releases/News-Release-A...

It's been protested the entire time, just only recently receiving attention

Argument from final consequence aside, much of that work was was ongoing before the legality AND environmental impact was fully realized, on the expectation that the locals did not have the resources to fight its construction.

Even if the pipeline is ultimately established, winning damages for the local people would help them relocate away from resources tainted by the previous pipeline (who's legality is also very questionable).

> presidential-directed review

Welp.

