Do People View All 360°?
Watching video has been a passive activity since its inception (with some modest exceptions). 360 video maintains all that passivity in its filmmaking, but adds an unnecessary and inconvenient (even if cool) piece of interactivity: turning your head. You can't even move around! It's cool, but it's largely a gimmick for most videos as they are now. Maybe filmmakers will develop new techniques for this technology, maybe not.

Games and other similar interactive content seem like a much better use of the technology.

> We believe the reason why so few people turn around and stay long enough to look behind them is due to stylistic choices made my filmmakers.

I believe the reasons why so few people turn around and stay long enough to look behind them are the same reasons why they don't do so in real life.

Sure, if there are distracting/scary noises behind you you turn around, but otherwise you turn your body and concentrate your attention on something specific. And within that, at the less macro scale you foveate on the specific area of attention (hence their observation about the wider FoV of a headset...which isn't completely well attested IMHO).

So the filmmakers are doing what people do and want.

360 will not be the majority of future VR content. 360 is mostly a gimmick. yeah, sure, it is exciting to experience your first 360 video but the truth is that when we are viewing content, there is an intended focal point and plot.

You get higher fidelity content given a smaller space as well. People will choose the higher fidelity option where they are can conveniently view from their couch without turning around. Its a chore. We like to "veg" and just enjoy the movie/game.

Even the entire 180 sphere may be too much. People don't want to have to look straight up or straight down. There will be a sweet spot or "sweet zone" as more content starts to utilize VR devices.

Stage plays have some 'research' into this area. People want some separation between the 'action' and where they are sitting so they don't have to move their necks much. This is one of the reasons why the orchestra pit is where it is, acoustics also plays a significant role.

Something most people don't realise is these 360 videos are typically Monoscopic. You don't get any feeling of depth because a lot of 360 cameras are a single lens.

I much rather prefer 180 Steroscopic, these are videos that are two videos either Side-by-Side or Over/Under. Then mapped to each eye.

180 fills enough space which is supported by these findings in the post but give you a much better feeling of immersion.

This doesn't really surprise me. It's a bit like sitting on a tour bus I bet. Most of the interesting things are in the front and to the sides, so almost no one will be turning around, or looking up. This doesn't mean the full 306 degrees shouldn't exist however, just that human nature is always more excited about what's coming up rather than what's behind.

One rather awesome video you can look at is Senza Peso. It's implemented as a 'game' (though it's completely on rails), and you need a VR headset of course, but it's really well made.

Of course, most of the action still happens in front and to your sides. Not so much behind. That seems like a reasonable compromise with viewer attention, though.

http://store.steampowered.com/app/496190/

There's a also a 2D opera version of the same concept, which you can find on YouTube. The VR version basically puts you in the role of the movie's (main? viewpoint?) character.

Nice! There's also a Squarepusher video that uses the same mechanic: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=6Olt-ZtV_CE

Awesome! We'll definitely check it out.

We believe the reason why so few people turn around and stay long enough to look behind them is due to stylistic choices made my filmmakers. Most videos orient users at 0° along the y-axis and keep the action focused there throughout the video

Or they were sitting down?

Absolutely this can be a contributing factor. Something we are interested in exploring in the future is "how" people are watching these videos. Are they sitting down, lying down on a bed, turning around in a swivel chair, etc.

However, we did notice that the majority of videos with lots of action tend to center their content at 0 degrees.

One my favorite 360 videos is this Charity Water short documentary. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=nlVIsVfWwS4. Specifically because it's very interesting and immersive to look around.

Another good one is the SNL Seinfeld monologue https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=6HS9h4xFRww. Because of the audience participation you crane your neck around to see who's talking.

Charity water is really great, But I wasn't really convinced until I saw this ad https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=UAldTk8dxPY

It drives me crazy to see 360* videos made like they are still flat.

The thing that bothers me the most is hosts that move... I don't want to move my head to watch the show!

Graphics also bother me.

If I had my choice: Minimal on-screen graphics and if any, they need to be duplicated and actually used in a 360* way ("Look behind you to see x") and no hosts, just narration.

Personally I think that there needs to be a separate "layer" for UI elements in 360* video encodings.

the whole thing of "show the title in 4 different places around you so you won't miss it" seems like a poor hack, and it feels like being able to include a separate "stream" which will be pinned to your view would alleviate a lot of the problems.

If you want to get fancy you could allow some programmatic interaction between the "view" and the "world" to give some kind of stylistic hint on where the user should look, but i'm not really sure how that would work, and at what point do you stop making a movie and start making a videogame?

Yeah, that is the hard part.

I think producers have to rethink it from the ground-up rather than trying to force a model for one format into a new format.

I've seen a few 360* videos that are well-made and were obviously made specifically for 360 but others are just like "We got a 360 camera, then stood in front of it and did the same thing."

>VR analytics

Where people look in VR depends on the content. That's all there is to it.

That blog post is terrible advertising for your company, as it shows that you will gladly create bullshit content around a trivial fact to boost sales.

I think you just described the content marketing strategy of every company ever.

I'm wondering: when recording these movies, where do the director and film crew hide? :)

I would imagine in plain sight, as extras, or just behind a door/prop. 360 is a bit new, but framing things out of a shot using line-of-sight is not. I also imagine with 360 you would need more cleanup in post for little things not noticed when shot. It leads to a new way of dressing a set that is more immersive, and I kinda like where it heads.

