Games and other similar interactive content seem like a much better use of the technology.
I believe the reasons why so few people turn around and stay long enough to look behind them are the same reasons why they don't do so in real life.
Sure, if there are distracting/scary noises behind you you turn around, but otherwise you turn your body and concentrate your attention on something specific. And within that, at the less macro scale you foveate on the specific area of attention (hence their observation about the wider FoV of a headset...which isn't completely well attested IMHO).
So the filmmakers are doing what people do and want.
You get higher fidelity content given a smaller space as well. People will choose the higher fidelity option where they are can conveniently view from their couch without turning around. Its a chore. We like to "veg" and just enjoy the movie/game.
Even the entire 180 sphere may be too much. People don't want to have to look straight up or straight down. There will be a sweet spot or "sweet zone" as more content starts to utilize VR devices.
I much rather prefer 180 Steroscopic, these are videos that are two videos either Side-by-Side or Over/Under. Then mapped to each eye.
180 fills enough space which is supported by these findings in the post but give you a much better feeling of immersion.
Of course, most of the action still happens in front and to your sides. Not so much behind. That seems like a reasonable compromise with viewer attention, though.
There's a also a 2D opera version of the same concept, which you can find on YouTube. The VR version basically puts you in the role of the movie's (main? viewpoint?) character.
Or they were sitting down?
However, we did notice that the majority of videos with lots of action tend to center their content at 0 degrees.
Another good one is the SNL Seinfeld monologue https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=6HS9h4xFRww. Because of the audience participation you crane your neck around to see who's talking.
The thing that bothers me the most is hosts that move... I don't want to move my head to watch the show!
Graphics also bother me.
If I had my choice: Minimal on-screen graphics and if any, they need to be duplicated and actually used in a 360* way ("Look behind you to see x") and no hosts, just narration.
the whole thing of "show the title in 4 different places around you so you won't miss it" seems like a poor hack, and it feels like being able to include a separate "stream" which will be pinned to your view would alleviate a lot of the problems.
If you want to get fancy you could allow some programmatic interaction between the "view" and the "world" to give some kind of stylistic hint on where the user should look, but i'm not really sure how that would work, and at what point do you stop making a movie and start making a videogame?
I think producers have to rethink it from the ground-up rather than trying to force a model for one format into a new format.
I've seen a few 360* videos that are well-made and were obviously made specifically for 360 but others are just like "We got a 360 camera, then stood in front of it and did the same thing."
Where people look in VR depends on the content. That's all there is to it.
