Millenials are't getting married and having kids like previous generation. Lot of professionals living by themselves.
I thought hard about how to fix this social isolation plague that is especially bad in city core. Especially for people who are on the autism spectrum disorder, ptsd, add and severe social anxiety.
I don't see any solution. This is the outcome of our free market capitalism experiment. It explains why communal and group orientated cultures suffer under the weight of isolation and work stress. South Korea, Japan, Taiwan, China all suffer from high rate of suicides probably in that order.
I often wonder if this capitalist system that structurally oppresses a large chunk of the population with our things, wants, race to obtain scarce goods, was purposefully installed to keep people in-line.
Take a look around next time you are packed into a tiny Skytrain box. Everyone is a slave to this tiny screen in their hands. A lot of those people probably live by themselves and not talk to anyone at work or outside. They wear fancy clothes or cars or new condo but these are ephemeral they add diminishing returns to the quality of our life which is tied to human connections.
We've replaced humane aspects of our society with things and I feel like none of the cities they listed in that article really is a good fit for "human quality of life"
I don't know too much about Canada, but https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Hamilton,_Ontario indicates that it at least sanity checks.
However because of very affordable housing a lot of young professionals have started to move back and revitalize the city.
Many people still associate Hamilton with drugs crime and poverty.
