The top international cities for software engineers (techbeacon.com)
29 points by ohjeez 1 hour ago | hide | past | web | 10 comments | favorite





What about quality of life for "single" people? IN terms of activities etc. It is a huge factor for young people.

Yeah, this is actually an overlooked variable which is significant.

Millenials are't getting married and having kids like previous generation. Lot of professionals living by themselves.

I thought hard about how to fix this social isolation plague that is especially bad in city core. Especially for people who are on the autism spectrum disorder, ptsd, add and severe social anxiety.

I don't see any solution. This is the outcome of our free market capitalism experiment. It explains why communal and group orientated cultures suffer under the weight of isolation and work stress. South Korea, Japan, Taiwan, China all suffer from high rate of suicides probably in that order.

I often wonder if this capitalist system that structurally oppresses a large chunk of the population with our things, wants, race to obtain scarce goods, was purposefully installed to keep people in-line.

Take a look around next time you are packed into a tiny Skytrain box. Everyone is a slave to this tiny screen in their hands. A lot of those people probably live by themselves and not talk to anyone at work or outside. They wear fancy clothes or cars or new condo but these are ephemeral they add diminishing returns to the quality of our life which is tied to human connections.

We've replaced humane aspects of our society with things and I feel like none of the cities they listed in that article really is a good fit for "human quality of life"

Most "real" cities, lively cities, are pretty great for that. From the list at the bottom, I'd pick out Berlin, New York, and London.

Living in London right now, I think I prefer New York and will move back there for my next job. London's maybe a little more balanced and cleaner and nicer but there's a sort of "sleepwalking" feel to the place which extends even beyond the weather. And they aren't getting any less insular with the likes of Brexit, and my salary in international terms (e.g. plane tickets) has plummeted... That said, I have enjoyed my time here and I don't regret it.

Also, you know how they say European public transport is so good? Hahahahaha - Southern is about as bad as Amtrak :b

Cram into a shoebox apartment in SF with a bunch of roommates and live it up! Young single people can get more creative than couples/families with finding housing, which makes the bay area more appealing as an option.

>Hamilton, Canada

What the fuck?

Funny -- but when I drive up to Niagra falls from TO, I do see SITA (now google) Seagate, CA, VMWare and a bunch of other enterprise s/w companies in Hamilton. Either that or they are buying up ad space on buildings close to QEW.

Can you expand on that?

I don't know too much about Canada, but https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Hamilton,_Ontario indicates that it at least sanity checks.

Was primarily a steel industry town that has collapsed in the 90s. Hamilton has a high unemployment rate and high crime rate compared to other Canadian cities.

However because of very affordable housing a lot of young professionals have started to move back and revitalize the city.

Many people still associate Hamilton with drugs crime and poverty.

Thank you for the clarification!

