Silicon Valley's Technolibertarian Dream Was Invented By Timothy Leary
"... In the 1980s, [Leary's] vision could be summed up in one word: SMI2LE.

A neat summary of Leary’s vision of the future of the human species, SMI2LE stands for Space Migration, Intelligence Increase, and Life Extension. (First published in his book Terra II (1974))

... [Leary] came to this conclusion while rotting away in prison."

My 2 cents:

Space migration: an obscenely expensive way to sideline earth's environmental problems

Increased Intelligence: Not that helpful in an era when humans are going to have to re-articulate their raison d'etre in the face of superhuman machine intelligence. I would expect an LSD guy like Leary to have a better grasp on the purpose of being human than that. See also Superintelligence by Nick Bostrom

Life Extension: One of the key features of being human is being mortal. It's not just an inconvenience to be done away with. (That's a personal view; disagreement is welcome.) I sort of wonder if LE is a screwball project for people who secretly are afraid of a judeo-christian afterlife? Again, it boggles me that Leary failed to make peace with death? Maybe drugs are not as awesome as I thought.

The author does not understand the term libertarian. Certainly Silicon Valley is chasing utopian dreams, but not necessarily libertarians. Thiel is a libertarian, but it's not obvious that Musk is. Musk doesn't seem to have a big opinion about fat or lean government (for instance). And some very prominent people in the Valley (starting with y combinator guys), are very far from libertarianism.

70s technology-inspired utopias are really interesting though.

Buckminster Fuller and Superstudio have been very influencial too

I highly recommend finding a bunch of Leary's out of print material. A lot of it's been scanned and uploaded to various places. It's both fascinating and culturally very significant, not to mention stylized and weird to the point of being a work of art.

I also highly recommend his biography Flashbacks.

Thanks for the recommendations. Can you provide any links to resources?

