A neat summary of Leary’s vision of the future of the human species, SMI2LE stands for Space Migration, Intelligence Increase, and Life Extension.
(First published in his book Terra II (1974))
... [Leary] came to this conclusion while rotting away in prison."
My 2 cents:
Space migration: an obscenely expensive way to sideline earth's environmental problems
Increased Intelligence: Not that helpful in an era when humans are going to have to re-articulate their raison d'etre in the face of superhuman machine intelligence. I would expect an LSD guy like Leary to have a better grasp on the purpose of being human than that. See also Superintelligence by Nick Bostrom
Life Extension: One of the key features of being human is being mortal. It's not just an inconvenience to be done away with. (That's a personal view; disagreement is welcome.) I sort of wonder if LE is a screwball project for people who secretly are afraid of a judeo-christian afterlife? Again, it boggles me that Leary failed to make peace with death? Maybe drugs are not as awesome as I thought.
70s technology-inspired utopias are really interesting though.
Buckminster Fuller and Superstudio have been very influencial too
I also highly recommend his biography Flashbacks.
