reply
I work an 8:30-5:30 job and this ensures that everything I need to do outside of work during normal business hours builds up to consume my weekend. I know several people who work for business with half-day Fridays and that's when they get all of their outside-of-work things done ensuring that their weekends are actually free for doing the things that they want to do.
If you have kids this is an even bigger deal. If you don't, you're free for whatever every evening. If you have kids, your after work time is committed until they get to sleep every night. Having that work-day time when your kids are in school becomes HUUUUUUUGE.
I also know people who work for CVS doing 12 hour shifts with a limit of 80 hours over the course of two weeks. This leads to a lot of full days off every 2 week period...and they love it.
It's less about the "X hour workday" and more about the "X hours of free time during regular working hours"
Half days off is a brilliant idea, because it makes it easy to know when to schedule kids appointments withe doctor etc.
How do you eliminate bias in a trial like this? I mean, a lot of people want to move to a 6-hour day, so they'll be working hard to prove they're productive in that format. That doesn't mean it'll be sustainable though once it becomes the new normal.
To the workaholics out there I say stop working extra for free. Those additional hours are unsolicited gifts to an employer who would fire you if it was possible. Stop giving your labor away, seriously.
So when the productivity gains that were promised in the 50s came in the 80s there was no labor movement to force a shorter work week, so instead there were layoffs and bigger profits on top.
We never got the promised 20 hour work week of the 50s because collectively we forgot and abandoned the multi-generational labor struggle which got us the 40 hour one.
But people cannot do this because we live in a world of very efficient economic rent extraction through land prices. When productivity rises land prices rise, handing over all gains to the banks. Our generation are, thanks to tech, far more efficient than the 1960s. Yet now both parents must work for the same (or worse) house.
I'd like to see the shoe on the other foot - employees who are not under constant financial pressure due to high rents demanding that employers pass on most of their surplus value.
In large part people live in city's because they want to live in cities. I pay close to 1/3 of my take home pay in rent because I like where I live.
For me the american dream was all about financial autonomy. The USA had to have actual slaves because they had no land enclosure. Why work as a wage slave when you can walk up the road and work empty land? Land gives labour the choice. Land enclosure is required for wage slaves.
"It's a process and it takes time and when you don't have all that [much] time it kind of feels like skipping homework at school, things are always building up."
That's a perspective I hadn't considered. Maybe the 6 hour work day makes more sense for service-based work like nursing, fast food, etc.
For us techies it could actually be a nuisance (depending on how the individual works).
What I would prefer is to work as long as I need to and when I come to a logical breaking point, I go home. Some days that may be 4 hours, other days that may be 12. Some things I can't easily break down into chunks that easily fit into 8 hours and not have me lose my place by going to sleep. Some days I get into a flow and I don't even realize I'm hungry until it's dark again and I suddenly realize everyone's gone to bed and left me on my own. Other days I struggle to figure out what I'm doing and the more I fight it, the harder the struggle becomes. It's not because of a lack of discipline or lack of want to work, it's just that I struggle to connect dots that when I'm on form just connect themselves.
On days when I'm on form, I'm unstoppable, a machine that just churns out working, tested, simple, elegant solutions to problems. When I'm not on form, I can't figure out how chew gum without gagging. This seems to hinge on how much sleep I've had, which directly impedes the amount of time I have in a day... finding the balance between enough sleep and enough time to get work done to a high degree of quality is a constant struggle
So I don't think changing the length of the work day for me even enters in to my psyche. It's always either far too long or nowhere near long enough... it would be the same if the work day was 2 hours long or 22 hours long.
That's what it's like for me, I can't speak for everyone else.
Unfortunately programming is treated like assembly line work where every hour (and every worker) is equal. I don't think this reflects reality well.
The (engineering) company operated based on billable hours, so they loved it, initially. Eventually, though, you stop fitting in to the organization when you're a part-timer.
The only issue with this approach is that what you perceive a logical breaking point and what your boss perceives as a logical breaking point will be very different. "Before you go, can you just fix ..."
Even 8 hour days can result in this behaviour becoming 10+ hour days.
I doubt very many people can regularly engage in 6+ hours of deep work, day after day after day. I think a more common pattern is 3-4 hours of deep work, then a similar amount of time processing email, playing code janitor, going to meetings, and screwing around on the web.
If you're being kicked out of the building in six hours, that could be stressful.
But if six hours from now you have the option of leaving with no one looking askance, that's nice. (Until everyone tries to prove they're more hard-core than the next guy.)
It seems like the tech sector _was_ starting to realize that people can get more done in five hours of "flow" than eight hours of forced confinement to a desk.
There's always more work to do! No surprise! This is why we automate so that the amount becomes smaller and that's why we cut things we don't need.
In the private sector that informally participated, apparently no staff adjustments were made (or at least not mentioned).
I'm not sure it depends on the sector.
* Employees are happier, more productive and less stressed
* The cost of staff increased due to sustained wages for less worm
* if you have a job that requires X work be done. The more productive, happier employees still get X work done. If I'm happier and suddenly don't spend 2-3 hours of work time on reddit or hn, I can actually get MORE work done in less time. I imagine a lot of HN style jobs fit into this category. I know I can write more code when I'm well rested and thinking clearly.
* if you have a job that requires Y hours be worked. You have to hire more staff to cover the extra hours. For example, hospital care (like the lady described in the article). If you need a hospital staffed 24/7, you now need 4 people to staff a single day instead of 3.
That's the equation in its simplest first-order form. There are lots of factors you can put in the equation, of which you mentioned a few:
- reduced employer cost for recruiting if people are happier in their jobs
- reduced employer cost for sick leave/temps if employees are healthier
- increased efficiency because employees are more efficient/make fewer mistakes
- reduced healthcare costs for society if everyone is healthier
- increased employer cost of training and education if more people need to do the same task
- ... the list goes on and on.
In a society with publicly funded healthcare, the cost of sick workers is triple: first the employee is replaced by a temporary, often more expensive nurse to fill in. Second, society pays the insurance/sick leave for the person home sick. Third, the sick person now causes more work for the same public organizations (healthcare). The costs of people in working age being ill is one of Swedens largest econommic problems at the moment.
In a small scale experiment the large scale effect of a healther population can't be seen in the direct economic outcome but it can be estimated.
There are jobs which require 8 hours of being present, doing something or not, and by reducing that time you simply have to hire more people.
I'm a contractor so it's relatively simple for me to do this, I'm in a lucky position in that I can afford to not work 8 hours, but personally I can really see a huge benefit.
I'm now a contractor in the very real sense. I use my own computer, I work generally when I want to (I set the total hours at the beginning of any month and choose what hours to work when within that framework).
In terms of pay, becoming a contractor means my pay went up and I can work 4 hours a day and do as well as I was full time, though I do try to work more like 4.5 - 5 hours a day (gotta pay that mortgage down).
What this means is that I generally only work when I'm motivated and "feeling it", the rest of the time I relax, learn, program, climb etc. It may seem like I'm expensive at > 2x what I was on when full time, but I think I'm giving way more for the time I put in, eg. no % of an 8 hour day spent being tired or "slacking". For instance I stopped the clock to read HN :) I'm also way happier than I was before.
The setup was to during 23 months test if six-hour days resulted in any meaningful improvement on the (rather high) amount of sick leave the employees used.
The conclusion was that the amount of sick leave only went down with 0.6%.
Staff costs are far and away the most expensive running costs for hospitals.
Moving from a 2 * 12 hour shift pattern to a 3 * 8 hour shift pattern has significant cost implications, and some safety implications.
It's possible that if this is tried in larger scale that e.g. employees will be offered either 90% pay for 80% work, or that a deal with unions is to freeze wage increases for N years in exchange for ever shortening work hours.
> Maybe I'm severely overpaid as a developer, but I would take a 25% pay cut for 25% less work.
As a swede and parent I'm entitled to that while I have kids < 8yo. Really good set up I think.
reply