What really happened when Swedes tried six-hour days? (bbc.com)
The common sentiment in articles like these is to try to appease to the owner; "look, the productivity!". We seem so subjugated by this state of affairs that worker happiness and health is not allowed to be an end in itself.

IMO the need isn't for 6 hour workdays but for some regular outside of work time available during the work week.

I work an 8:30-5:30 job and this ensures that everything I need to do outside of work during normal business hours builds up to consume my weekend. I know several people who work for business with half-day Fridays and that's when they get all of their outside-of-work things done ensuring that their weekends are actually free for doing the things that they want to do.

If you have kids this is an even bigger deal. If you don't, you're free for whatever every evening. If you have kids, your after work time is committed until they get to sleep every night. Having that work-day time when your kids are in school becomes HUUUUUUUGE.

I also know people who work for CVS doing 12 hour shifts with a limit of 80 hours over the course of two weeks. This leads to a lot of full days off every 2 week period...and they love it.

It's less about the "X hour workday" and more about the "X hours of free time during regular working hours"

Swedes typically do 9h days because we take long, unpaid lunches. White collar workers in cities normally do ah hour at noon -1pm. The 9h day is a bummer, but with flexible hours at least I can normally do a 2h lunch if I need to go to the dentist or sort something else out.

Half days off is a brilliant idea, because it makes it easy to know when to schedule kids appointments withe doctor etc.

> During the first 18 months of the trial the nurses working shorter hours logged less sick leave, reported better perceived health and boosted their productivity by organising 85% more activities for their patients, from nature walks to sing-a-longs.

How do you eliminate bias in a trial like this? I mean, a lot of people want to move to a 6-hour day, so they'll be working hard to prove they're productive in that format. That doesn't mean it'll be sustainable though once it becomes the new normal.

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Hawthorne_effect

Why isn't 18 months enough ?

I don't think someone can pretend to be less-sick, more pleased, working-harder for 18 months.

Agreed. Not fully sure why we couldn't move there in steps. If 6 hours helps a lot, 7.5 hours should also show some improvement. And the cost to the economy is much smaller in case it's not working out.

At least for software engineering we should realize that after some time(probably 3h) per day/sleep we are doing negative work. At that point we are most likely creating more problems/bugs than working code.

I've been doing sub-20 hour work weeks for a while now. I'd like to never go back to anywhere near 40.

To the workaholics out there I say stop working extra for free. Those additional hours are unsolicited gifts to an employer who would fire you if it was possible. Stop giving your labor away, seriously.

I've been doing about half your work week for years - and my salary very much reflects it - but I feel it's time to go to at least a 30h work week. Mind you, I think it's okay to be out of step with the way most of the world works. Too far out, however, and one becomes way too used to being solitary, especially in a remote, work-from-home scenario.

Why type of job do you have and in what industry?

I've been a programmer that does startups and early-stage since the 90s.

Any advice on how to find a part-time programming job?

It's 100% negotiation. Nobody is going to give this to you.


People are cornered by high rent/land prices. They understand this and hate it. The whole point behind high land prices is to prevent most people achieving financial independence. At this point the workers call the shots. This is why we are kept wage slaves.

The market structure for land and its methods of entitlement are certainly wonky and need reform ... but I'm pretty sure we're "wage slaves" because the labor movement was successfully killed off in the 50s red scare along with the rise of classical liberalism in the 60s which poo-poos collective action, devalues communal capital, and encourages uncoordinated individual action.

So when the productivity gains that were promised in the 50s came in the 80s there was no labor movement to force a shorter work week, so instead there were layoffs and bigger profits on top.

We never got the promised 20 hour work week of the 50s because collectively we forgot and abandoned the multi-generational labor struggle which got us the 40 hour one.

Unions for sure are part of the picture, but I'd rather take a further step back from this and give people the right to refuse to work. I'm not talking about the right to sit around all day of your life, but the right to say "you are working me too hard, I'm out for a bit".

But people cannot do this because we live in a world of very efficient economic rent extraction through land prices. When productivity rises land prices rise, handing over all gains to the banks. Our generation are, thanks to tech, far more efficient than the 1960s. Yet now both parents must work for the same (or worse) house.

I'd like to see the shoe on the other foot - employees who are not under constant financial pressure due to high rents demanding that employers pass on most of their surplus value.

In the US farm land averages under 4,500$ per acre. Now there are not a lot of physical jobs in those places, but if you are willing to work remote that's a non issue. On the other hand the median house in Iowa costs $126,300 a but a of cheap housing is less than that and just rented or constructed by the final home owner.

In large part people live in city's because they want to live in cities. I pay close to 1/3 of my take home pay in rent because I like where I live.

Get out your bubble, most people cannot work remotely as programmers.

What does that have to do with working for free? Total non-sequitur.

People are cowed by their employers, with little to no savings they live month to month and dare not say no to extra work tasks such as email in the evening etc. High rents are squeezing all disposable income leaving people with no financial autonomy.

For me the american dream was all about financial autonomy. The USA had to have actual slaves because they had no land enclosure. Why work as a wage slave when you can walk up the road and work empty land? Land gives labour the choice. Land enclosure is required for wage slaves.

"I thought it would be really fun, but it felt kind of stressful," says Gabriel Peres, as he slots a Petri dish inside one of the 3D printers he's built for the company.

"It's a process and it takes time and when you don't have all that [much] time it kind of feels like skipping homework at school, things are always building up."

That's a perspective I hadn't considered. Maybe the 6 hour work day makes more sense for service-based work like nursing, fast food, etc.

For us techies it could actually be a nuisance (depending on how the individual works).

For me, some days it would be awesome, on others it would be stressful as shit.

What I would prefer is to work as long as I need to and when I come to a logical breaking point, I go home. Some days that may be 4 hours, other days that may be 12. Some things I can't easily break down into chunks that easily fit into 8 hours and not have me lose my place by going to sleep. Some days I get into a flow and I don't even realize I'm hungry until it's dark again and I suddenly realize everyone's gone to bed and left me on my own. Other days I struggle to figure out what I'm doing and the more I fight it, the harder the struggle becomes. It's not because of a lack of discipline or lack of want to work, it's just that I struggle to connect dots that when I'm on form just connect themselves.

On days when I'm on form, I'm unstoppable, a machine that just churns out working, tested, simple, elegant solutions to problems. When I'm not on form, I can't figure out how chew gum without gagging. This seems to hinge on how much sleep I've had, which directly impedes the amount of time I have in a day... finding the balance between enough sleep and enough time to get work done to a high degree of quality is a constant struggle

So I don't think changing the length of the work day for me even enters in to my psyche. It's always either far too long or nowhere near long enough... it would be the same if the work day was 2 hours long or 22 hours long.

That's what it's like for me, I can't speak for everyone else.

That's what I did as freelancer. I often did my 40 hours work week in 3 days. And I think I did better work that way. In my corporate job I often don't have an inspiration at 9 am so I pretty much sit around and pretend to be busy. It would be much better to take off that time. And then you have that moment where everything makes sense and can crank it out in 18 hours.

Unfortunately programming is treated like assembly line work where every hour (and every worker) is equal. I don't think this reflects reality well.

If I was able to work with nothing but people as honest and driven as yourself then I'd have an extremely efficient company with ideal schedules.

I know someone who asked to go from salaried to hourly for this reason - he didn't want to sit there and ride the clock if he wasn't actually able to be productive during that time.

The (engineering) company operated based on billable hours, so they loved it, initially. Eventually, though, you stop fitting in to the organization when you're a part-timer.

> What I would prefer is to work as long as I need to and when I come to a logical breaking point, I go home.

The only issue with this approach is that what you perceive a logical breaking point and what your boss perceives as a logical breaking point will be very different. "Before you go, can you just fix ..."

Even 8 hour days can result in this behaviour becoming 10+ hour days.

This rings quite true with my experience. There are days where I leave early because I'm not being productive due to…you know, just the brain being weird.

It doesn't really make much sense to talk about the length of a work day except on average. "Six-hour work day" should just be interpreted to mean "120 hour work month" or similar.

> For us techies it could actually be a nuisance (depending on how the individual works).

I doubt very many people can regularly engage in 6+ hours of deep work, day after day after day. I think a more common pattern is 3-4 hours of deep work, then a similar amount of time processing email, playing code janitor, going to meetings, and screwing around on the web.

I suppose it depends whether six hours is a hard maximum.

If you're being kicked out of the building in six hours, that could be stressful.

But if six hours from now you have the option of leaving with no one looking askance, that's nice. (Until everyone tries to prove they're more hard-core than the next guy.)

It seems like the tech sector _was_ starting to realize that people can get more done in five hours of "flow" than eight hours of forced confinement to a desk.

I have a hard time accepting "please just let us work longer again" as the only viable option, or even close to the most popular one among a group of employees.

it kind of feels like skipping homework at school, things are always building up

There's always more work to do! No surprise! This is why we automate so that the amount becomes smaller and that's why we cut things we don't need.

I'm "salaried", technically hourly but guaranteed 40-hours/week. They haven't approved us for overtime or comp time so I'm done when I hit 8. That hard stop has motivated a great deal of my automation at work. Projects I got pulled into had me doing 2-3 hours of busy work a couple times a week. Things that occupied my PC and attention for way too long. A handful of scripts later, I cd to the right directory, type the right command, and get back to whatever I'm supposed to actually be working on and that work that used to take almost a full day a week is done in the background in 20-30 minutes (less once they replace my computer with a new one, hopefully soon).

Additional nurses were brought in to spread the workload for the official study, and the general feedback was positive.

In the private sector that informally participated, apparently no staff adjustments were made (or at least not mentioned).

I'm not sure it depends on the sector.

Perhaps tech workers could instead work three ten-hour days instead, if indeed it's not just a symptom of deeply ingrained conditioning towards work-a-holic behavior.

I'd go with a 4 day workweek instead

As I remember the conclusions of this experiment were two-fold:

    * Employees are happier, more productive and less stressed
    * The cost of staff increased due to sustained wages for less worm

So basically:

* if you have a job that requires X work be done. The more productive, happier employees still get X work done. If I'm happier and suddenly don't spend 2-3 hours of work time on reddit or hn, I can actually get MORE work done in less time. I imagine a lot of HN style jobs fit into this category. I know I can write more code when I'm well rested and thinking clearly.

* if you have a job that requires Y hours be worked. You have to hire more staff to cover the extra hours. For example, hospital care (like the lady described in the article). If you need a hospital staffed 24/7, you now need 4 people to staff a single day instead of 3.

reply


> if you have a job that requires Y hours be worked. You have to hire more staff to cover the extra hours. For example, hospital care (like the lady described in the article). If you need a hospital staffed 24/7, you now need 4 people to staff a single day instead of 3.

That's the equation in its simplest first-order form. There are lots of factors you can put in the equation, of which you mentioned a few:

- reduced employer cost for recruiting if people are happier in their jobs

- reduced employer cost for sick leave/temps if employees are healthier

- increased efficiency because employees are more efficient/make fewer mistakes

- reduced healthcare costs for society if everyone is healthier

- increased employer cost of training and education if more people need to do the same task

- ... the list goes on and on.

In a society with publicly funded healthcare, the cost of sick workers is triple: first the employee is replaced by a temporary, often more expensive nurse to fill in. Second, society pays the insurance/sick leave for the person home sick. Third, the sick person now causes more work for the same public organizations (healthcare). The costs of people in working age being ill is one of Swedens largest econommic problems at the moment. In a small scale experiment the large scale effect of a healther population can't be seen in the direct economic outcome but it can be estimated.

reply


Well, yes, people here sometimes forget that not everyone sits behind a desk for 8 hours a day(in which case, sure, you are only productive 3-4 hours a day).

There are jobs which require 8 hours of being present, doing something or not, and by reducing that time you simply have to hire more people.

reply


Get more worm for your money, business 101.

I commented on the previous thread about this, but I work somewhere between about 4-5 hours a day on average I think, have been doing so for the last 6 months. My productivity is now greater than it was when I worked 8, and I'm more relaxed and happier.

I'm a contractor so it's relatively simple for me to do this, I'm in a lucky position in that I can afford to not work 8 hours, but personally I can really see a huge benefit.

Out of curiosity, is this a result of your employer having flexible working hours and you being able to get the work done in that time, or are you also being paid less? (or are you in freelance, etc?)

I moved company last July from a full time job to contracting elsewhere.

I'm now a contractor in the very real sense. I use my own computer, I work generally when I want to (I set the total hours at the beginning of any month and choose what hours to work when within that framework).

In terms of pay, becoming a contractor means my pay went up and I can work 4 hours a day and do as well as I was full time, though I do try to work more like 4.5 - 5 hours a day (gotta pay that mortgage down).

What this means is that I generally only work when I'm motivated and "feeling it", the rest of the time I relax, learn, program, climb etc. It may seem like I'm expensive at > 2x what I was on when full time, but I think I'm giving way more for the time I put in, eg. no % of an 8 hour day spent being tired or "slacking". For instance I stopped the clock to read HN :) I'm also way happier than I was before.

Contractors generally bill by the hour and work as freelancers.

Strangely, this wasn't mentioned in this or the other English-language articles about this that I saw:

The setup was to during 23 months test if six-hour days resulted in any meaningful improvement on the (rather high) amount of sick leave the employees used.

The conclusion was that the amount of sick leave only went down with 0.6%.

I am all for having nurses and doctors work 6 hour days for regular pay. The idea that doctors should pull 24-48 hour shifts in hospitals is insane. The cost of this is virtually nothing compare to other expenses in hospitals.

reply


They say the reason is to minimize handoffs and communication snafus (double-administering meds, for instance). That's a good point, and maybe a reason to have longer shifts for now, but long-term, there should be significant investments in hospital infrastructure so unforced errors are harder to make.

> The cost of this is virtually nothing compare to other expenses in hospitals.

Staff costs are far and away the most expensive running costs for hospitals.

Moving from a 2 * 12 hour shift pattern to a 3 * 8 hour shift pattern has significant cost implications, and some safety implications.

Why didn't they scale back pay proportionally? Or would that make pay too low per person? Maybe I'm severely overpaid as a developer, but I would take a 25% pay cut for 25% less work.

reply


That would make pay too low for e.g. nurse to be an attractive job, yes.

It's possible that if this is tried in larger scale that e.g. employees will be offered either 90% pay for 80% work, or that a deal with unions is to freeze wage increases for N years in exchange for ever shortening work hours.

> Maybe I'm severely overpaid as a developer, but I would take a 25% pay cut for 25% less work.

As a swede and parent I'm entitled to that while I have kids < 8yo. Really good set up I think.

Yep. There are few nurses who could reasonably afford any pay cut, never mind a 25% one.

