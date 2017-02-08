This evening I'm even trying to port it to a pure Rust regex engine that should eliminate non-Rust code and make it substantially faster.
It also implements the sublime-syntax format which is a superset of tmlanguage that allows even nicer highlighting.
https://github.com/trishume/syntect
reply
That doesn't sound right... but then again I don't know enough about TextMate grammars to argue.
- the only way to interpret the grammars and get anywhere near original fidelity is to use the exact same regular expression library (with its custom syntax constructs)
in VSCode, our runtime is node.js and we can use a node native module that exposes the library to JavaScript
- in the Monaco Editor, we are constrained to a browser environment where we cannot do anything similar
- we have experimented with Emscripten to compile the C library to asm.js, but performance was very poor even in Firefox (10x slower) and extremely poor in Chrome (100x slower).
- we can revisit this once WebAssembly gets traction in the major browsers, but we will still need to consider the browser matrix we support. i.e. if we support IE11 and only Edge will add WebAssembly support, what will the experience be in IE11, etc.
Maybe they meant that browsers don't usually have access to the file system, but that's changing and also not applicable since they're using Electron and have NodeJS at their disposal.
This evening I'm even trying to port it to a pure Rust regex engine that should eliminate non-Rust code and make it substantially faster.
It also implements the sublime-syntax format which is a superset of tmlanguage that allows even nicer highlighting.
https://github.com/trishume/syntect
reply