Hacker News new | comments | show | ask | jobs | submit login
U.S. Visitors May Have to Hand Over Social Media Passwords: DHS (nbcnews.com)
1 point by hannibalhorn 21 minutes ago | hide | past | web | 2 comments | favorite





If they get a person's password, the largest privacy violation is not to that person. It's to all that person's friends and family who shared private material.

We can discuss all we want whether it was wise for anyone to share, say, everyday normal photos of their children or themselves on Facebook.

If you think they shouldn't have shared normal, everyday, family photos on an online service, sure, fine, I don't know what to say. But let's say they did do so, which is pretty normal.

Are they entitled to some privacy from whatever pervs the DHS hires?

Remember "they" is the friends and family of the person visiting the US, not the person themselves.

Many of these friends and family will be US citizens, so arguments about differing rights for non-citizens, whether valid or invalid with respect to privacy rights, don't necessarily apply.

reply


This is so crazy. What do they think they are? Even asking for social media accounts is was already only known from dictator/monarch third world countries...

reply




Guidelines | FAQ | Support | API | Security | Lists | Bookmarklet | DMCA | Apply to YC | Contact

Search: