We can discuss all we want whether it was wise for anyone to share, say, everyday normal photos of their children or themselves on Facebook.
If you think they shouldn't have shared normal, everyday, family photos on an online service, sure, fine, I don't know what to say. But let's say they did do so, which is pretty normal.
Are they entitled to some privacy from whatever pervs the DHS hires?
Remember "they" is the friends and family of the person visiting the US, not the person themselves.
Many of these friends and family will be US citizens, so arguments about differing rights for non-citizens, whether valid or invalid with respect to privacy rights, don't necessarily apply.
