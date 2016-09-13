Hacker News new | comments | show | ask | jobs | submit login
Building software to identify trends in unsolved murders (bloomberg.com)
The article title "Serial Killers Should Fear This Algorithm" is naive since psychopaths do not feel emotions like fear or empathy, or at least not spontaneously.[1]

I've tried to test a psychopath in the wild using a word association psychoanalysis method[2], but they are hard to find. Hospitals would not divulge names (no surprise there) and many psychopaths are senior corporate professionals who run successful companies.[3]

[1] https://www.psychologytoday.com/blog/the-empathic-brain/2013...

[2] https://criticalstimulus.com/

[3] http://www.telegraph.co.uk/news/2016/09/13/1-in-5-ceos-are-p...

A serial killer who strangles women is probably a "Lust Killer" and not a psychopath.

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Lust_murder

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Lust_serial_killers

Your assertion that you have to be a psychopath to be a serial killer is unsupported. The unabomber was as capable of fear as the rest of us.

Keyword: Before the fact

cynical me thinks it simply isn't profitable to them to solve murder cases unless public outcry is very high and more profitable to beat on the fear of drugs and perform seizures.

post 2010 drop could unfortunately be attributed to a hostile media and Presidency towards the police because of some overly politicized cases

Definitely there's been a reduction in trust between police departments & citizens, but I'm not sure I agree with you whose fault it is.

And regular readers should fear this headline.

We've replaced it with a phrase from the subtitle.

