Five arrests in 'fully loaded' Kodi streaming box raids (bbc.com)
45 points by seycombi 1 hour ago | 26 comments





It won't make a dent on the actual usage of these boxes, I don't know why you'd pay for a 'fully loaded' box when you can just buy a cheap Firestick and download it within a few minutes?

Just like electricity, people will always take the path of least resistance. If I open Netflix to watch an episode of something, and they only have half of the series/season, I'm just going to use Kodi to watch it for free. Why would I order a DVD and wait for days? Or buy it and wait hours to download it? Or setup another subscription service for a monthly cost?

If Kodi/Exodus was a fully legal, licensed platform whereby I could pay monthly/per-show (at an agreeable price), I'd pay - because it's so easy to use and have everything.

Until that day though, I've cancelled all streaming services (as they removed my favourite shows or only offer series/seasons I don't want). I don't even have a TV aerial anymore as that broke, I just have 3 TVs and 3 Firesticks, job done.

Personally I think the entertainment industry is approaching the pirating issue the wrong way.

They should all be looking into expanding their web tech. Serve ad's to people that want to watch your content for free, have a pay service for those that don't want ad's.

On the other hand I had sky... I paid £70 a month which is A LOT compared to netflix etc, and everytime I wanted to watch something I had to be served with 3 x 1:30' ad' sessions for a 20' episode of friends... I mean why do I even pay if you going to serve me intrusive ad's. No thank you, I prefer having netflix and amazon prime that has a lot to watch and if I want something specifically that isn't available to those 2 am gonna torrent it like a boss.

I don't understand what's so hard about putting their whole film catalog online. Let me pay a buck to download any movie your studio produced in some simple format without any crapware or subscriptions or region-locking and I will do so every time instead of pirating.

The marginal cost of offering a movie for downloading must be pretty close to 0. Why can't studios simply tap the opportunity of cheap hassle-free downloads?

I suspect they value the offering higher if it's in limited supply.

Disney do this with the Disney Vault[1].

Each Disney film is available for purchase for a limited time, after which it is put "in the vault" and not made available in stores for several years until it is once again released.

However, Disney may be the exception here.

[1] https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Disney_Vault

Does it make sense financially for them to divide markets and then play the broadcasters off for exclusive rights to show films on scheduled TV.

Like, I pay $5, I get the official .torrent link legally? This is pure fiction!

Just get Now TV. Seriously. It's loads cheaper than regular Sky, is more flexible in its packages, and has no ads.

I keep considering this but I don't want to add another streaming box on my living room or bedroom. I have a Fire TV precisely because of this.

I must say the BBC article does a good job of explaining what a "fully loaded Kodi box" is, keeping it accessible without confusing things.

I know it's slightly off topic, but I can't help thinking that the Federation Against Copyright Theft should be going up against those big businesses that actually steal the copyrights themselves.

So like when one studio steals the copyrights from another, or from the content creator directly.

If you can't setup your own Kodi box, I don't know how in the world you would be sold one and actually use it. It isn't simple to setup and it is more complicated to maintain (for someone who couldn't just set one up themselves).

I think that's one of the big problems the Kodi team has with these 'fully loaded' boxes [1].

People buy them and they work for a week, and then the streams break, etc. and these people have no idea how to update them so they come on the various Kodi support forums blaming Kodi for all the problems. Meanwhile the sellers have disappeared and are selling the boxes under a new name.

[1] https://kodi.tv/the-piracy-box-sellers-and-youtube-promoters...

And it leaves a rather bad reputation. Similar to Bittorrent.

Recently an absolutely non-tech-savvy friend of mine explained to a bunch of friends how he was streaming pirated movies, TV etc. via Kodi. I was blown away that he even knew about XBMC / Kodi, the classic media center I've been using for more than a decade (though never with subpar, crappy streams).

Needless to say he only knew about it since it was advertised as enabling piracy. He most certainly didn't download it from official sources and will run into problems in no time.

I just wanted to say that I was very surprised to see Kodi reach mainstream awareness and it's a little sad that this was enabled via the infamous piracy spotlight.

Having used Kodi for close to 15 years (from XBMP through XBMC), it's definitely taken some tinkering, and you still run into edge cases and occasional crashes.

However the Kodi team has made an amazing job simplifying installation on numerous platforms, to the point where the most advanced thing you need to know is how to use a USB stick and 7-zip.

If these people (box sellers) ship it with a remote control, and a self-contained Kodi distro (Ubuntu), I have no problem seeing anyone using it intuitively as plug & play.

Maintaining is mostly an issue with your own library in my experience. If that part is outsourced to third party plugins there's not much to maintain. Though if that plugin breaks/is forked/whatever then you're boned.

I really feel for the Kodi team though, getting blame for piracy, numerous support requests stemming from unaffiliated third party plugins, and all for an amazing open source product they've made for free.

Back in the 90's everyone knew a source for pirated analog satellite decoders and if it stopped working you went back to the guy you bought it from. Isn't this just the modern version of that?

A very non-technical friend of mine bought one on eBay and said it was very easy to use. Just plugged it into the TV over HDMI and it worked great.

It gave access to just about every cable channel and every film and TV show. It cost £50 - his theory was that if he had to buy a new one every month, it was still cheaper and easier to use than the alternatives.

You'll be surprised... My uncle and auntie are using it now... they are into their 70's and don't know how to use any tech apart from a remote control.

A cousin of mine, who's a dentist in his mid 40's and hmm lets say he lacks behind on technology, found a way to set it up and gave it to them.

They use it and they don't even understand that its using the internet to stream pirated data... I told them that and they were like "no, he bought it for us from amazon, why they sell illegal stuff there, its free".

So yes I have valid proof of 2 people that don't know how to Google - Google fully using it.

If it's anything like the bandit cable box market of the 90's, buying one means you go back to the source if it needs to be repaired/updated.

the interface is very easy to use, from what I understand these "fully loaded" ones alreaddy have the apps installed and configured, so it would probably be easier than a roku for most people. Then they just dont do any maintenance

What's different between selling one of these and selling, say a PC with Bittorrent and bookmarks to the movie section of the PirateBay pre-loaded (or whatever website people are using these days)?

Intent. These people were selling a box with the specific intent to watch pirated movies. If you were to sell a PC that "just happened" to have links on it then I imagine no one would really bother with you. If you were advertising the PC as a "watch movies for free" PC then the Federation Against Copyright Theft would try to stop you.

reply


But you do know that you can watch movies for free if you have internet and a general purpose computer, right? Why is it wrong to say that?

"Warning, this knife can sever arteries.". Is this better?

"Warning, this machine can access copyrighted content. Buy it at your own risk."

Is this better?

Yes, but these boxes are set up to only display media, and advertised as a way to watch copyrighted content without acquiring a subscription or license to the content.

Try advertising a butchers knife as "an excellent tool to slit the throats of <insert migrant minority here> pigs", or any less extreme but still illegal activity (like advertising nails for the purpose of puncturing the tires of your annoying neighbours car).

reply


One of the key points in the case is the way they are advertised as having access to subscription channels for free and they're pre-loaded with the apps to do so. Most of the articles make that distinction too.

If you start selling a PC loaded with that software that's advertised as "download La La Land and 100s of other new movies for free!", it's a different ballgame as the intent is clearly there.

I do wonder how far it goes though, if you look at this listing, it's only implied that the illegal streaming services are on there, but it's pretty clear they are when you look at the customer questions:

https://www.amazon.co.uk/DROIBOX-Android-Player-Amlogic-Blue...

Depends on the country you're dealing with, but distributing information on how to access illegal material is sometimes just as illegal as distributing the material itself.

There's also probably an element of tax evasion involved.

IMO it is similar to pre-install a browser with bookmarks to pages listing, but not necessarily providing, such copyright infringing material. I'm not sure if this is really illegal - I guess it depends on the country you live in.

