Just like electricity, people will always take the path of least resistance. If I open Netflix to watch an episode of something, and they only have half of the series/season, I'm just going to use Kodi to watch it for free. Why would I order a DVD and wait for days? Or buy it and wait hours to download it? Or setup another subscription service for a monthly cost?
If Kodi/Exodus was a fully legal, licensed platform whereby I could pay monthly/per-show (at an agreeable price), I'd pay - because it's so easy to use and have everything.
Until that day though, I've cancelled all streaming services (as they removed my favourite shows or only offer series/seasons I don't want). I don't even have a TV aerial anymore as that broke, I just have 3 TVs and 3 Firesticks, job done.
They should all be looking into expanding their web tech. Serve ad's to people that want to watch your content for free, have a pay service for those that don't want ad's.
On the other hand I had sky... I paid £70 a month which is A LOT compared to netflix etc, and everytime I wanted to watch something I had to be served with 3 x 1:30' ad' sessions for a 20' episode of friends... I mean why do I even pay if you going to serve me intrusive ad's. No thank you, I prefer having netflix and amazon prime that has a lot to watch and if I want something specifically that isn't available to those 2 am gonna torrent it like a boss.
The marginal cost of offering a movie for downloading must be pretty close to 0. Why can't studios simply tap the opportunity of cheap hassle-free downloads?
Disney do this with the Disney Vault[1].
Each Disney film is available for purchase for a limited time, after which it is put "in the vault" and not made available in stores for several years until it is once again released.
However, Disney may be the exception here.
[1] https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Disney_Vault
So like when one studio steals the copyrights from another, or from the content creator directly.
People buy them and they work for a week, and then the streams break, etc. and these people have no idea how to update them so they come on the various Kodi support forums blaming Kodi for all the problems. Meanwhile the sellers have disappeared and are selling the boxes under a new name.
[1] https://kodi.tv/the-piracy-box-sellers-and-youtube-promoters...
Recently an absolutely non-tech-savvy friend of mine explained to a bunch of friends how he was streaming pirated movies, TV etc. via Kodi. I was blown away that he even knew about XBMC / Kodi, the classic media center I've been using for more than a decade (though never with subpar, crappy streams).
Needless to say he only knew about it since it was advertised as enabling piracy. He most certainly didn't download it from official sources and will run into problems in no time.
I just wanted to say that I was very surprised to see Kodi reach mainstream awareness and it's a little sad that this was enabled via the infamous piracy spotlight.
However the Kodi team has made an amazing job simplifying installation on numerous platforms, to the point where the most advanced thing you need to know is how to use a USB stick and 7-zip.
If these people (box sellers) ship it with a remote control, and a self-contained Kodi distro (Ubuntu), I have no problem seeing anyone using it intuitively as plug & play.
Maintaining is mostly an issue with your own library in my experience. If that part is outsourced to third party plugins there's not much to maintain. Though if that plugin breaks/is forked/whatever then you're boned.
I really feel for the Kodi team though, getting blame for piracy, numerous support requests stemming from unaffiliated third party plugins, and all for an amazing open source product they've made for free.
It gave access to just about every cable channel and every film and TV show. It cost £50 - his theory was that if he had to buy a new one every month, it was still cheaper and easier to use than the alternatives.
A cousin of mine, who's a dentist in his mid 40's and hmm lets say he lacks behind on technology, found a way to set it up and gave it to them.
They use it and they don't even understand that its using the internet to stream pirated data... I told them that and they were like "no, he bought it for us from amazon, why they sell illegal stuff there, its free".
So yes I have valid proof of 2 people that don't know how to Google - Google fully using it.
"Warning, this knife can sever arteries.". Is this better?
"Warning, this machine can access copyrighted content. Buy it at your own risk."
Is this better?
Try advertising a butchers knife as "an excellent tool to slit the throats of <insert migrant minority here> pigs", or any less extreme but still illegal activity (like advertising nails for the purpose of puncturing the tires of your annoying neighbours car).
If you start selling a PC loaded with that software that's advertised as "download La La Land and 100s of other new movies for free!", it's a different ballgame as the intent is clearly there.
I do wonder how far it goes though, if you look at this listing, it's only implied that the illegal streaming services are on there, but it's pretty clear they are when you look at the customer questions:
https://www.amazon.co.uk/DROIBOX-Android-Player-Amlogic-Blue...
There's also probably an element of tax evasion involved.
