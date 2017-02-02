Hacker News new | comments | show | ask | jobs | submit login
Using predictive analytics to spot students in danger of dropping out (nytimes.com)
Instead of you know, having smaller classes and personal relationships with the students...

I mean this is completely backwards. "The computer is telling us you may have difficulties."

